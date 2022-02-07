Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Renews Agreement with Campari America

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has renewed its distribution agreement with Campari America, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). After more than three decades of working together, the renewal between Southern Glazer’s and Campari Group signifies a long-term commitment to continue what has been a proven and mutually beneficial relationship that has enabled both parties to achieve their joint business goals.

Over the past five years, Southern Glazer’s has continued to identify opportunities to create new synergies beyond the traditional supplier and distributor relationship that drive enhanced alignment across commercial and cultural priorities. Working together with Campari America, Southern Glazer’s has been able to translate marketing strategies into brand building success, including helping Campari America tap into the growing and important multicultural consumer segment.

“Working with partners like Campari America, who share our values and appreciate the rewards that come from maintaining long-term and collaborative business relationships, creates the best results,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to continuing our work well into the future.”

“Southern Glazer’s has been a fantastic steward of the Campari portfolio for more than 30 years,” said Ugo Fiorenzo, Managing Director, Campari America. “Following our expanded relationship announced in 2017, we’ve seen measurable growth across all channels, particularly national accounts and the on-premise. We are confident that Southern Glazer’s is the right partner to help us continue on that trajectory.”

“Campari America has a phenomenal portfolio of brands consumers know and love,” added Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “We will continue to put our expert route-to-market capabilities and industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform to work in order to sustain long-term growth for Campari America’s business.”

“We look forward to working with Southern Glazer’s to build on the success we’ve established and ensure we continue to realize the full potential of the Campari portfolio for many years to come,” said Dan Butkus, Vice President of Sales, Campari America.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as ranked as one of Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @sgwinespirits.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, SKYY Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992, the second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world’s finest whiskies since the 1800’s. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell’s Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information on the company can be found at www.campariamerica.com, www.facebook.com/campariamerica, Twitter: @CampariAmerica, Instagram: @CampariAmerica, and www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.