S&K Logistics Services Signs Expanded Worldwide Distribution Agreement with Insta

BYRON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insta, from Finland, and S&K Logistics Services, LLC (SKLS), based in Byron, Georgia, USA, have signed an expanded Distributorship Agreement for marketing and sales of Insta’s avionics and pilot products and services. SKLS has been a distribution partner with Insta since 2019, covering primarily U.S. domestic territories. Under the new agreement, SKLS will expand distribution globally to international partnerships and their 93 foreign military customers worldwide.

The agreement includes distribution of two main Insta products used by military pilots:

Other aviation products developed by Insta will be added in the agreement in the near future.

Considered best in market, the systems do not require aircraft modification or substantial integration and can be easily configured for use on any aircraft type without multiyear certification processes. The Finnish Air Force currently has both systems in operational use and several other militaries are currently testing and evaluating one or both products.

"We are thrilled to offer these cutting-edge technologies to our global customer base," said Ran Aviles, SKLS Sales Director. "Our customers fuel the need for safety and innovation, and this gives them greater access to Insta’s game-changing aircrew products."

“This new agreement defines a clear and efficient workshare between the Parties where SKLS concentrates on marketing and sales and Insta more on product development and technical support to SKLS and its customers. This One-Stop-Shop principle is now available around the world,” said Tuure Hakavuori, Insta VP, Products.

SKLS is a subsidiary company of S&K Technologies, Inc., a corporation owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Northwest Montana. SKLS is an SBA 8(a) Certified, Small Disadvantaged Business, and one of the largest non-Original Equipment Manufacturer buyers of military components, materials, and component repair.

Insta is a Finnish family-owned group founded in 1960. With more than 1,000 employees, Insta is an expert in intelligent industry, cyber, and defense and security technologies. Insta is a strategic partner of Finnish Defense Forces and has 50-years’ experience in civil and military aviation life cycle services.