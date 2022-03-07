Property Marketing Awards Partners With EG to Celebrate 30-year Anniversary

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Property Marketing Awards (PMA) is partnering with EG, an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market, to mark the milestone of its 30th year.

PMA celebrates excellence in property marketing. To make PMA 2022 an exceptional occasion, this year’s awards ceremony will be held at a new venue, the award-winning Kings Place, King’s Cross, London N1 on Wednesday 22 June 2022. The event will be hosted by Journalist and Technology presenter, Lara Lewington.

PMA categories include Best Marketing Campaign: Offices, Best Website, Best Brand Experience, Best Use of Social Media, and Property Marketing Team of the Year, as well as a new ‘Marketing for Good’ award, for which all entries are eligible. Full details are available on the PMA website.

David Bianco, chairman of PMA said, “We are delighted to be staging PMA 2022 as a networking event once more, and in particular to be working with EG, our long-standing media partner. PMA attracts an audience from around the country which is why we selected a venue close to a major transport interchange. We are greatly looking forward to welcoming all our shortlisted entrants, sponsors, guests and supporters on 22 June from 6.15pm onwards. “

Michelle McCann, chief marketing officer at EG said, “EG has a long history with PMA and is proud to partner with it once again to celebrate its incredible milestone of 30 years. I look forward to judging the entries for this year’s awards.”

PMA 2022 is open for entries now, and the closing date is Friday 25th March 2022.

About PMA

The Property Marketing Awards (PMA) raise funds which support a range of education and training projects at schools, colleges and universities. These provide life changing opportunities and contribute towards enhancing diversity in the real estate industry. Previous PMA beneficiaries include Building People and LandAid.

About EG

EG is an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market. EG products and services address the challenges and the data demands of all sectors and industries within UK commercial real estate. We deliver industry-leading events and weekly magazine content, and market leading data products including EG Radius, the only contributory data sharing platform for the UK commercial property market.

