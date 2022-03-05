Toronto’s Annual 2022 IWD Rally: Saturday March 5, 1:00 p.m., live online

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a theme of “People and Planet Over Profit: Revolutionary Love For All” Toronto’s annual International Women’s Day (IWD) march will be celebrated as an online rally at www.facebook.com/IWDToronto or https://bit.ly/2022iwdtoronto.

Our rally takes people into the heart of stories about Aboriginal land defenders, health care and child-care heroes and community organizing to confront extremism in our communities.

Featuring amazing stories of resistance, the IWD speakers provide hope and optimism.

“As much trauma as I’ve had and as much struggle and hurt and pain – I’m optimistic and I’m hopeful,” says Layla Staats, Mohawk, Turtle Clan from the Six Nations of the Grand River. Layla was violently arrested supporting the Wet’suwet’en First Nation to preserve treaty rights and preserve clean water. Layla returns through the rally building a sense of hope and optimism.

We go to the streets of Toronto to see people come together in response to the growth of extremist, far-right political movements. “History tells us that desperate people can be manipulated and their fear channels them into racism ... Together, we will fight for social, economic, racial and climate justice,” says Andria Babbington, President of the Toronto and York Region Labour Council.

We also hear from some of those most affected by the pandemic. Emily Coulter, a personal support worker (PSW) shares what it was really like working through waves of COVID-19 in long-term care. “I love my job ... Personal support workers and nurses are leaving the workforce in droves because of the disrespect ... Bill 124 is a wage freeze of 1% across the board for health-care workers – it does not affect the for-profits ... You are health care heroes but not worth more than 1%.”

“It’s a crisis – staffing is a crisis right now,” says Amber Straker, an early childhood educator who helps keep parents working. The biggest challenges are rooms closed because of lack of staffing. Ontario is about to lose over $1 billion by the end of March this year if a national child-care agreement is not signed by the province of Ontario.

The International Women’s Day march is one of Toronto’s most diverse events. Organized by a coalition of community groups, students and trade unions, and sponsored by Women Working with Immigrant Women, the event normally brings together thousands of women, men, non-binary and gender-diverse people to march for equality and justice.

For more information on the International Women’s Day 2021 event visit www.iwdtoronto.ca. Toronto is the only city in North America with an annual IWD march every year since 1978.