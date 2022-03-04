PrecisionHawk Announces Joining Esri Partner Network

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrecisionHawk is thrilled to announce a partnership with Esri, the global leader in location intelligence. This relationship will bring the very best in geospatial intelligence by integrating PrecisionHawk's industry leading Artificial Intelligence with Esri ArcGIS technology, the world's most powerful mapping and spatial analytics software. The requirement to store, organize and push massive data sets through Artificial Intelligence is crucial to timely insights and improving asset reliability, safety and reducing regulatory risk. In an era of massive data influx, industries are becoming more dependent on geospatial intelligence to improve operations, maintenance practices and in making timely business decisions. By leveraging the strengths of both platforms, location intelligence will become more accurate, relevant and usable - driving informed decisions and predictive analysis. PrecisionHawk will advance the way we visualize data, turning data into information, and information into actionable intelligence.

"We are very excited to partner with the world’s GIS leader and build a positive partnership that will benefit the energy and telecommunication industry by jointly accelerating innovative solutions. Esri’s world class geospatial and visualization insights will be key to effectively delivering artificial intelligence to drive better business decisions. We are looking forward to working closely with the Esri team and building a strong and lasting partnership," said David Culler, SVP Strategic Partnerships, PrecisionHawk.

“We are delighted to have PrecisionHawk join the Esri Partner Network Community as a Silver Member,” said Matt Piper, Global Director Industry Solutions: Utilities, Water, AEC & Infrastructure at Esri. “PrecisionHawk has been a leader in delivering the Infrastructure market with critical insights derived from their artificial intelligence models and they have one of the most experienced teams serving the electric utilities and telecommunications industry. We are very pleased to begin our partnership with them.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About PrecisionHawk

PrecisionHawk is an industry leader in providing an end-to-end solution, from high quality data collection to actionable intelligence through our proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Our solutions enable timely, effective, and strategic asset management by accelerating, automating, and amplifying data acquisition and analysis to help enterprises better manage their widely distributed infrastructure assets. Harnessing the vast power of emerging GIS, robotics, drones, and artificial intelligence, PrecisionHawk strengthens the data value chain for essential organizations, market leaders, and Fortune 500 companies. Built on more than a decade of experience in pioneering applications in remote sensing and analysis, we help you collect more data, analyze it faster, and quickly turn it into actionable insights to better manage your assets, improve safety, and make better business decisions. Visit us at PrecisionHawk.com.