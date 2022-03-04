KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for February 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for February.

February remittance reports showed mixed credit performance between our two securitized marketplace consumer loan indices during the month. We expect credit performance to generally weaken in both indices throughout 2022, as inflationary pressures and the remaining wind down of stimulus programs weigh on consumer balance sheets. However, tight labor markets, excess savings built up during the pandemic, and the approaching tax refund season should help to hamper any meaningful deterioration in credit over the coming months.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.