Whitby Library Workers Vote to Join CUPE

WHITBY, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Library workers in Whitby became the newest members of CUPE, following a strong vote Thursday.

“ Library workers are all very passionate about what they do. They bring tremendous creativity to their communities, but don’t always feel supported by management,” said Daniela Scarpelli, a CUPE representative who has been involved in the organizing drive. “ They’re looking forward to having support in raising issues with management and working together to strengthen the Whitby Public Library.”

More than 22,000 library workers are CUPE members, and the historic vote in Whitby follows the trend of recent votes by library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Georgina, Aurora, and Whitchurch-Stoufville.

LF/COPE491