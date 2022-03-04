AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Everlake Life Group Under New Parent

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of Everlake Life Insurance Company and Everlake Assurance Company, collectively known as Everlake Life Group (Everlake Life). Both companies are domiciled in Northbrook, IL. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Everlake Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AM Best views Everlake Life’s overall balance sheet strength as very strong, anchored by its strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). In addition, under Everlake Life’s ownership by a permanent capital vehicle managed by Blackstone, the company has begun a material repositioning of the investment portfolio, which has improved the capital position of the companies, to be completed over the next 12-18 months. Everlake Life’s strategy is to continue to build scale and diversity through the opportunistic acquisition of life and annuity blocks with the backing and support of entities managed by Blackstone, which acquired the companies in November 2021. AM Best believes that Everlake Life will benefit from Blackstone’s investment and market expertise, as well as the knowledgeable management team that is in place. Strong operating performance will continue to be driven by a steady stream of net investment income from profitable inforce business and the potential for additions of profitable new blocks of business in the near to medium term. The group’s business strategy is underpinned by its robust risk framework and governance structure and comprehensive risk modeling capabilities.

