REV Ambulance Group Company Delivers All-Electric, Zero-Emission Ambulance to DocGo

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) which includes companies that manufacture Horton®, AEV®, Road Rescue®, Wheeled Coach® and Leader® brand ambulances, announces the delivery of an all-electric, zero-emission ambulance to DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility.

Manufactured at Leader Emergency Vehicles in South El Monte, CA, this all-electric ambulance eliminates the pollution of a standard gasoline ambulance. In addition to being less harmful to the planet, the electric ambulance has the potential to lower patient transportation costs due to lower fuel costs and maintenance needs.

“We are committed to lead the industry in electric ambulances to meet the sustainability missions of our customers, such as DocGo’s goal to have an all-electric fleet by 2032,” said Anoop Prakash, president, REV Ambulance Group. “We’re delighted to help DocGo reach their target, with the support of our partner Lightning eMotors.”

Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of zero emissions medium duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, worked with Leader and DocGo to create the new vehicle. The Ford Transit T350 Type II ambulance chassis was electrified at Lightning eMotors and built at Leader’s facility. Leader’s High Roof Transit van offers up to 86 kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. This model is equipped with dual rear wheels, increased interior headroom to aid crews in loading and unloading their patient, as well as an extended body length to provide more workspace for patient care.

"We are honored to have had the opportunity to work alongside Leader on this exciting initiative for DocGo," said Nick Bettis, director of marketing and sales operations at Lightning eMotors. “In addition to being environmentally-friendly, the drastic reduction in pollutants is better for the overall health of the patients being transported.”

The DocGo delivery, along with recent orders from American Medical Response (AMR) and Hamad Medical Corporation (Qatar), further demonstrates REV’s leadership in bringing innovative technology to the EMS community.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

About Leader Emergency Vehicles

Leader®, a manufacturer of premium fit and finish Type I, Type II and Type III ambulances, has served the cities and communities in Southern California for over 45 years with 95% of sales come from California public and private departments. Located in South El Monte, California, Leader’s facility is 100,000 sq. ft. over two acres.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.