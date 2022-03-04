On the Heels of Historic Drug Overdoses, Spero Health Opens New Addiction Treatment Clinic in Charlottesville

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spero Health, a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, just announced the opening of a new clinic in Charlottesville, VA on Friday March 4th, located at 125 Riverbend Drive, joining a network of more than 70 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia. Spero Health accepts Virginia Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans with immediate appointments available. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to walk-in for help or can call: 434-885-5605 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

This new Charlottesville clinic opens as the organization plans to rapidly expand across Virginia throughout 2022 to address community needs for individuals to have local access to addiction treatment services close to home. “The epidemic of untreated substance use disorder is a crisis that claims tens of thousands of American lives each year. Drug fatalities in Virginia increased 36 percent after COVID-19 hit because of availability of illicit drugs, especially fentanyl which accounted for 72% of all overdose deaths last year in the state. In the Charlottesville community, we want to be a solution to families, friends and neighbors who are struggling with addiction giving them a safe place to turn and by meeting them where they are in their journey. We offer immediate access to care, close to home. We know that the window to seek help when individuals are in active addiction can be small, and we stand ready to be there when someone needs us.” said Steve Priest, CEO of Spero Health.

Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services said, “We want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more.”

About Spero Health

Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.

Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 70 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

For more information about Spero Health, please visit www.sperohealth.com