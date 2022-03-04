AmerisourceBergen Launches Pharmacy Distribution Leadership Rotation Course at Xavier University of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmerisourceBergen, a global healthcare company, today announced the launch of a unique supply chain elective course at Xavier University of Louisiana’s (XULA) College of Pharmacy, a top-ranked historically Black university. The Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) Pharmacy Distribution Leadership Rotation course exposes students to the interconnectivity between pharmaceutical supply chain stakeholders such as distributors, manufacturers and providers and gives students an understanding of the system and its essential role in the delivery of patient care.

“As one of the top producers of African American pharmacists in the nation, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is constantly evolving its curriculum to provide our students with a comprehensive education that prepares them for a long and successful career,” said Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, the Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Xavier University of Louisiana. “We thank AmerisourceBergen for developing this program, which not only demystifies the pharmaceutical supply chain and its impact on a pharmacist’s day-to-day operations, but also exposes our students to new industries where their expertise can add value.”

The APPE Pharmacy Distribution Leadership Rotation course, which launched on February 14 is the product of an ongoing collaboration between AmerisourceBergen’s Health Systems and Specialty Services group and XULA to enhance the school’s academic programming with career-focused, immersive learning experiences. The APPE course introduces pharmacy students to supply chain business operations, financials, customer engagement, consultative selling and the value-added services and solutions that support health systems, pharmacies and physician practices. Students are presented with various real-world scenarios and work in groups to solve problems and propose solutions.

“AmerisourceBergen is proud to collaborate with Xavier University of Louisiana on another program that enriches the education and career prospects of its students. The sales trainee program and new APPE Pharmacy Distribution Leadership Rotation course are strategic investments to nurture bright, young talent and encourage diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the spaces in which our organization operates,” said Matthew Glucksmann, Senior Vice President, Health Systems and Specialty Services at AmerisourceBergen. “The APPE course will help prepare young pharmacists for every profession in their industry and empower them to create a positive impact on the supply chain with the knowledge they gain.”

The two organizations initially joined forces in January of 2021, when AmerisourceBergen’s team launched a version of their sales trainee program for the students at XULA’s business school, the Division of Business. The sales trainee program at XULA, which is now recruiting its second group of students, gives seniors at the business school a first-hand look at a career within the pharmaceutical distribution industry. The students experience “rotations” in sales, customer experience and other teams across AmerisourceBergen’s network, receiving exposure to positions within acute care and other settings that are available upon graduation.

“This partnership with Xavier University of Louisiana is just one example of AmerisourceBergen’s commitment to realizing the goals outlined in our global DEI strategy,” said AmerisourceBergen’s Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, Ann Anaya. “Through the creation of these meaningful academic programs, we are investing in tomorrow’s diverse healthcare leaders and taking another meaningful step to foster a purpose-driven and inclusive company culture.”

AmerisourceBergen is committed to cultivating the next generation of diverse leaders through strategic investments in their learning, development and future, and these types of partnerships align with AmerisourceBergen’s expanded commitment to diversity equity and inclusion. In fact, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Council (GDIC) was created to provide strategic direction, best practice sharing, and accountability to advance business results through a global diversity and inclusion strategy. The GDIC works to ensure the company has a globally diverse workforce, fosters a strong culture of inclusion, drives competitive value and builds collaborative partnerships with key influencers and diverse suppliers in the community.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com.

About Xavier University of Louisiana

Xavier University of Louisiana, America’s only historically Black and Catholic University, is ranked among the top three HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in the nation. Recognized as a national leader in STEM and health sciences, Xavier produces more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Additionally, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is also among the top producers of African American pharmacists in the country.

Established in 1925, by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament as a place for African American and Native Americans to receive quality education, Xavier has since expanded its programs in art, business, education, biological sciences, chemistry, pharmacy and political science. More recent additions in robotics, bioinformatics, engineering, data science, neuroscience and genetics, in addition to new STEM-based master’s programs, have provided Xavier students (2815 undergraduates and 787 graduates) an unbeatable combination of traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities and life experiences. Xavier students collaborate with world-renowned faculty, who are experts in their fields, to produce award-winning research and notable work. The winning Xavier formula is to provide students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls, thereby facilitating a more just and humane society for all. For more information about Xavier University of Louisiana, visit us online at www.xula.edu or contact Chelsea Cunningham at (504) 520-5425 or ccunnin@xula.edu.