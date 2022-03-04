Collins Family Law Group Expands into Columbia, A Valuable Community Resource

Melinda Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and graduated from Charlotte School of Law with honors (cum laude). After law school, Melinda spent over eight years at a public interest law firm practicing family law and other areas of civil litigation. Melinda was the head family law attorney and was recognized as Attorney of the Year in 2016 while employed at that law firm. Melinda has extensive experience advocating for clients who were victims of domestic violence. She has represented clients in custody, divorce, adoption, child support, separation, and birth certificate cases. Melinda has completed the South Carolina family law mediation course and has mediated many custody and divorce cases with simple and complex issues. Melinda is a member of the South Carolina Bar and the Richland County Bar’s Public Interest Committee. She was recognized as a Legal Elite in family law in 2020 and 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shawna Collins is the original founder of Collins Family Law Group. She has lived in the Carolinas since she was very young, having been raised in the Low country of South Carolina. She received her undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston in 1992 and law degree from the University of Florida in 1995, after spending her last year of law school at Wake Forest University. Attorney Collins is licensed to practice law in the states of North Carolina and South Carolina. She has been an attorney for over 24 years, and has litigated civil and criminal cases. Shawna handles complex divorce cases, as well as municipal and civil litigation. Additionally, she handles complicated estate litigation matters, such as will contests where the validity of a will or the competency of the deceased is contested. (Photo: Business Wire)

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collins Family Law Group is pleased to announce the expansion into Columbia, South Carolina. Centrally located at 1320 Main Street in the heart of the state's capital, the opening of the Columbia office will be the firm's third location in the state, followed by Fort Mill and Charleston. Collins Family Law Group is an all-female firm comprised of a team of compassionate legal advocates with over 154 years of combined experience in all areas of family and elder law.

"I grew up in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and attended my first year of undergraduate studies at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. I frequently traveled to Columbia as a child and now as an adult. I am incredibly excited to serve this community by providing legal services for those needing a skilled family law attorney," says Collins Family Law Group owner Shawna Collins.

Founded by Ms. Collins in 1995, the firm focuses exclusively on family and elder law-related claims providing legal services for clients going through a separation, divorce, fathers’ rights, child custody, adoption, grandparents’ rights, and other family-related issues. Collins Family Law Group offers an elite team of attorneys with a superior understanding of the essential laws and rights impacting their clients.

"I am excited to be involved in the expansion to the Columbia area. I've lived in Columbia for over forty years; it's my home and community. I know the quality legal services that Collins Family Law Group can provide will be a valuable resource for this community," says Melinda Taylor, Attorney at Law.

Selected as a "Legal Elite" in family law in 2020 and 2021 in the Columbia Business Monthly, Melinda Taylor will lead the Collins Family Law Group's efforts in Columbia. Mrs. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and graduated Cum Laude from Charlotte School of Law. Melinda has extensive experience advocating for clients who were victims of domestic violence, custody, divorce, adoption, child support, separation, and birth certificate cases. Melinda is a member of the South Carolina Bar and has served on the Richland County Bar's Public Interest Committee since 2014.

The opening of the Columbia office will mark the firm's continued commitment to better serving its clients and investment in South Carolina. It will offer the citizens of Richland and Lexington Counties the choice of an experienced family law firm that can provide exceptional legal services and family law advocacy.

"We are committed to serving families throughout South Carolina and will continue to grow our team and expand our locations to provide value and convenience to our clients," says Collins Family Law Group owner Shawna Collins.

About Collins Family Law Group

Collins Family Law Group is an all-female firm comprised of a team of legal advocates with over 154 years of combined experience in all areas of family and elder law. Our compassionate attorneys act as legal guides and protectors, ensuring our clients get the personal service they need. Because we focus specifically on family and elder law, we have an extensive background and deeper understanding of the laws and rights impacting our clients. We take a unique client-centered approach to find creative solutions that work. Founded by Shawna Collins in 1995, Collins Family Law has served thousands of families in North and South Carolina. The firm is headquartered in Monroe, North Carolina, and has offices in Charlotte, Ballantyne, Lake Norman, Weddington, Fort Mill, Columbia, and Charleston.

To learn more, visit collinsfamilylaw.com