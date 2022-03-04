Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club Selects Arctic Wolf as Security Operations Partner

NEWCASTLE, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced a new global cybersecurity partnership with Premier League football club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Minnesota-based company becomes the club’s first official cybersecurity partner and will implement its cloud-native security operations platform across the team’s existing technology and security infrastructure.

Arctic Wolf’s highly-trained security experts will work with the club’s current global IT solutions partner, Silverbug Ltd., via Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Delivery Model® to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection and response, as well as ongoing risk management and security awareness training to give the protection, resilience, and guidance the club needs to defend against cyber threats.

The new partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers is the latest addition to Arctic Wolf’s growing roster of partnerships with over 30 professional sports teams, following Formula One’s Oracle Red Bull Racing and IndyCar’s Meyer Shank Racing.

Arctic Wolf will make its partnership debut at Molineux and on the Steve Bull Stand digital ribbon LED, starting at this weekend’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

“Whether it’s making the right matchday decisions for our team or improving the experiences for our fans, data analytics is now playing a huge role across our football club operations. It is therefore crucial we continue to enhance our cybersecurity posture and protect ourselves from the threat of cyber attacks. Access to Arctic Wolf’s industry leading cloud-native security operations platform is going to be central to helping us achieve this and will be a game-changer for us on and off the pitch,” said Russell Jones, General Manager, marketing and commercial growth, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.

“As many football clubs around the world continue to enhance their technology and analytics to improve team performance and operations, never has it been more important to ensure these valuable and sensitive data sets are protected,” said Clare Loveridge, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Arctic Wolf. “The Premier League is one of the most demanding and competitive leagues in world football, where attention to detail and preparation is key for team success. We are confident we can also bring the same level of cybersecurity performance to Wolves and look forward to working with their team in the months and years ahead.”

“We’ve partnered with Wolves for over 20 years to meet the digital demands of a changing technology landscape and it’s no question that cybersecurity is a critical piece of the digital experience,” said Dan Bland, Managing Director at Silverbug Ltd. “Arctic Wolf is well acquainted with the demands of the professional sports arena and is the right teammate to defend against cyber threats. We are excited to bring Arctic Wolf’s security operations experience to the Wolves organisation and work together towards ending cyber risk.”

