Pagaya to Participate in the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2022

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ("Pagaya"), a B2B2C financial technology company enabling its financial services partners to serve more customers through its artificial intelligence partner network, today announced that Gal Krubiner, Co-Founder and CEO, will be participating in the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference. The group presentation will take place on March 8, 2022, and will begin at 1:40 pm ET.

Pagaya and EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EJFAU, EJFA, EJFAW) announced in September 2021 that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, which values the combined company at an estimated enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing.

Recent 2022 News

On February 9th, Pagaya announced a partnership with Ally Financial’s credit card business to expand access to a greater number of Ally’s credit card customers.

On January 25th, Pagaya announced a strategic relationship with Visa to enable Visa’s expansive network of merchant partners and issuing co-brand financial institutions to leverage Pagaya’s technology to expand customers’ access to financial products.

On January 11th, Pagaya announced an upsized $350 million PIPE with a premier group of investors based on the original PIPE terms and enterprise value for the proposed business combination with EJF Acquisition Corp.

About Pagaya

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

For more information on Pagaya's technology, services, and careers, please visit www.Pagaya.com.

About EJF Acquisition Corp.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by EJF Capital LLC and affiliates formed for the purpose of partnering with a high-quality financial services business. EJFA’s management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran financial service industry executives and founders, including Manny Friedman, Chairman, Neal Wilson, Vice Chairman, Kevin Stein, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Mayrhofer, Chief Financial Officer.

