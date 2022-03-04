Dollar General Announces Plans to Create Approximately 10,000 Net New Careers in 2022

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) announced plans today to create approximately 10,000 net new career opportunities in fiscal 2022 through expected new store, distribution center and private fleet growth. The new career opportunities represent an estimated six percent overall increase to its current workforce. Individuals interested in learning more or applying for career opportunities are encouraged to visit www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

“At Dollar General, our employees are the heart of the company and bring our mission of Serving Others to life each day. We are excited to add new opportunities for individuals to start or develop their career through our growing organization, and we look forward to welcoming new talent to the DG family again this year,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “We continue to make meaningful and positive investments in our hometowns through new store and distribution center growth, which allows us to remain dedicated to support our diverse employees with training, development, advancement and education opportunities.”

Dollar General recently announced the planned addition of 1,110 new store openings, which includes approximately 100 new pOpshelf store openings. The Company also plans to add new traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers and further expand its DG Private Fleet network.

Dollar General proudly invests in its diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, and the Company works to provide a pathway for career advancement within the organization, evidenced by the fact that approximately 75 percent of current lead store associates and above are internally placed. Employees receive competitive wages and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Additionally, Dollar General employees benefit from world-class and award-winning training and development programs, which is currently expected to provide more than three million training hours in fiscal 2022. Dollar General was also inducted into Training magazine’s prestigious Hall of Fame in February 2021, following two consecutive years as the magazine’s top training and development program and 10 consecutive years among the list of top companies.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,915 stores in 46 states as of October 29, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

