Pitfire Pizza, King & Queen Cantina Bring More Destination Dining to West Harbor at LA Waterfront

West Harbor, the first-of-its-kind 42-acre dining and entertainment center on the Los Angeles Waterfront, continues to add top-tier restaurants and shops to a much-anticipated destination in the Harbor area, announcing today more than 6,000 square feet in new leases: including locations for Pitfire Pizza, The Win-Dow and Olala Crepes inside a festive, 9,000-square-foot Market Hall that provides a fun and flexible space for friends and families to have multiple dining options under one roof, as well as a new home for charter cruise company Harbor Breeze.

In addition, there are three signed letters of intent for the Market Hall totaling more than 2,500 square feet, including to-be-named coffee, ice cream and barbecue restaurants, as West Harbor continues to fill out its indoor and outdoor dining options.

King & Queen Cantina will be the then-unnamed seventh standalone restaurant concept at West Harbor announced in August, when the project revealed it would become the home of the first-ever satellite location of iconic Hollywood Japanese restaurant Yamashiro. King & Queen Cantina, started by international restaurateur and entrepreneur Jorge Cueva, currently has three locations—two in Southern California and one in Baja California, Mexico.

“We are thrilled to welcome King & Queen, Pitfire Pizza, The Win-Dow, Olala Crepes and Harbor Breeze to West Harbor and our new Market Hall," said Valerie James, West Harbor. "The diversity and quality of dining and entertainment establishments that are choosing West Harbor is a testament to how this will become a true destination on the LA Waterfront. A quick look at the renderings of our new Market Hall shows how this will be a real social dining hub on the waterfront. I hope visitors are ready to bring their appetites!"

The newly-announced leases, totaling 6,160 square feet, include:

Pitfire Pizza : An artisan pizza chain started in North Hollywood that currently has six locations around Los Angeles. The pet-friendly Pitfire Pizza specializes in wood-fired pizzas and pastas, and offers comprehensive gluten-free options.

The Win-Dow : A takeout window concept serving classic smash-burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and grain bowls. This is the fourth Win-Dow location, joining two in Venice and one in Silverlake. The restaurant is available for pick-up and delivery but best enjoyed by pulling up a stool outside and hanging out with the neighbors.

Olala Crepes : An innovative French creperie concept that has developed an array of freshly prepared, high quality, sweet and savory French crepes, macarons and French pastries. Its crepes are made from organic buckwheat flour imported from Brittany, France, and with many other gluten-free options across the menu. This is the first Los Angeles location for Olala Crepes.

Harbor Breeze: Southern California's premier company providing waterfront excursions and experiences, including public whale watching, harbor tours, world port and charter cruises for over 18 years along the Los Angeles and Orange County coastlines. Its experienced Captains provide a comprehensive narration about the characteristics of each experience. In addition to traditional offerings, Harbor Breeze is exploring unique waterside activations at West Harbor that will liven the waterfront.

These new offerings join Yamashiro, Mike Hess Brewing, Hopscotch, Poppy + Rose, Sugar Factory and Jay Bird's Chicken at West Harbor, creating a true, full-service dining and entertainment destination that has been lacking in the area for years. With outdoor dining becoming permanently more attractive as consumer habits have shifted due to the pandemic, West Harbor’s design, indoor-outdoor space and ocean breeze have added up to become a significant value-add amenity for restaurants, stores and other attractions.

About West Harbor

West Harbor is a modern and vibrant harbor-side entertainment district featuring a broad array of retail, dining, and public attractions unlike any other in Southern California and beyond. It is an epic collaboration between two Southern California-based, family-owned businesses (The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development) in partnership with the Port of Los Angeles, who together are redefining what the LA Waterfront can be. Groundbreaking for the project is anticipated in the second quarter of 2022, with a public debut in 2023.

Like no space before it, it will juxtapose the bustling energy of a working port with the public at play, introducing an entirely new destination that expands public access to the entire waterfront. With multiple, compelling means of arriving at the destination: from courtesy slips and water taxis to bike paths and Metro's Express Lanes, visitors can essentially drive, bike, walk, and even sail to the destination. West Harbor will further link to the California Coastal Trail, seamlessly connecting the greater Los Angeles region to the destination.

Complementing this new entertainment district are nearby businesses both historic and modern, including farmers' and pop-up markets, AltaSea (a cutting-edge marine research center and blue tech incubator), and the vibrant Downtown San Pedro Arts District. To learn more about West Harbor and for updates on the project, visit WestHarborLA.com, follow @westharborlosangeles and West Harbor on Facebook.

