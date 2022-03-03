Teton Advisors, Inc. Strengthens its Investment Efforts in Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance Investing with its Acceptance to Membership of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Regime

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teton Advisors, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: TETAA) is proud to announce the Company’s acceptance as a member and signatory of The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). PRI is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment.

“Our membership further underscores the portfolio managers’ commitment to responsible investing. The UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment formalizes practices that our teams have been implementing on behalf of clients for some time. We are excited to strengthen the next stage of the Teton and Keeley funds’ excellence in smaller company investing. Small Caps today sell at the widest discount relative to large caps in 35 years. We believe a strong domestic economy will drive revenue growth, margin expansion and higher earnings for small cap companies. Since the March 2020 pandemic-driven market low, the Russell 2000 small cap index has outperformed the S&P 500 index coinciding with a sharp rise in inflation expectations and interest rates. Our integrated approach is expected to drive long term client value,” said Marc Gabelli, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The PRI signatory and membership is a continuation of the Company’s ongoing ESG efforts. Last year, the Company developed the proprietary Teton “One Earth” framework to be applicable to its advisors Teton and Keeley. “One Earth” incorporates risk management with ESG principles and related research to the portfolio management process. This is further enhanced through active and constructive engagement with corporate management teams of our portfolio investments. One Earth is designed to populate client portfolios with companies engaged in smart economic growth incorporating a mosaic of factors weighing investor ESG transparency and free market principles into the rubric. Our approach is dynamic and global, and serves to strengthen our team’s existing ESG investment processes.

Keeley and Teton Advisors are pioneers in smaller company investing. Today the firm’s investment methodologies continue the legacy of its founders, John L. Keeley, Jr., a preeminent investor focusing on value based restructurings, and Mario Gabelli, who developed the Gabelli proprietary “Private Market Value with a Catalyst” method of value investing. The group also brings forth a legacy of socially responsible investing that dates back to the 1980’s.

“As analysts, we strive to understand the most important factors that can impact our assessment of a company’s value. As actors in a large and ever-evolving marketplace, we recognize and seek to integrate everything that can impact valuations in our analysis. Today the market structure, its rules, flow of funds, and participants are different than yesterday. We respect the importance of environmental, social and governance issues in our process,” Marc Gabelli continued.

Our team’s commitment to the Teton “One Earth” policy initiative seeks to integrate the principles of Sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) elements into its investment process. This announcement continues the effort. PRI is based on the belief that an economically, efficient, sustainable global financial system is a necessity for long-term value creation. Such a system will reward long-term, responsible investment and benefit the environment and society as a whole. PRI’s mission is to work to achieve this sustainable global financial system by encouraging adoption of certain ESG principles which will serve to foster good governance, integrity and accountability, and by addressing obstacles to a sustainable financial system the lie with the market practices, structures and regulation. In early 2005, the United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan invited a group of the world’s largest institutional investors to join a process to develop the Principles for Responsible Investment. The United Nations has been supporting PRI ever since its launch and PRI currently has more than 4,600 global signatories. Teton is proud to be a participant.

ABOUT TETON

Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTC Pink: TETAA) is a specialist in smaller company investing, serving a diverse client base of institutional, high net worth and mutual fund investors under brands including Teton Westwood, Gabelli and Keeley. The company was founded on a commitment to uncover value by focusing on companies that are misunderstood or ignored by the market utilizing methodologies developed by investment pioneers Mario Gabelli and John L. Keeley, Jr. As active, fundamental investors, the Teton portfolio teams think independently and focus on identifying short-term market inefficiencies to generate long-term alpha. Teton’s investment professionals share in the belief that being different is the cornerstone to discovering hidden value in equities. The Teton time tested investment approaches can help set apart your client portfolios, delivering differentiated attributes to round out a broader portfolio. From modest beginnings over 40 years ago, to today, The Disciplined Discovery of Value™ shapes the cornerstone for our clients' long-term success.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain some forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to contingencies and uncertainties, some or all of which may be material. We direct your attention to the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information set forth in documents on Teton’s website. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations or if we receive any additional information relating to the subject matters of our forward-looking statements.