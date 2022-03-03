CUPE 2010 Village of Pemberton Employees Ratify New Collective Agreement

PEMBERTON, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employees of the Village of Pemberton ratified a new Collective Agreement. With the Municipal Council voting to approve the new agreement on March 1 and CUPE 2010 members concluding a vote in favour on March 2, Pemberton workers will now benefit from an improved three-year contract for a term retroactive to January 1, 2022 and concluding on December 31, 2024.

The agreement provided general wage increases of 2% on January 1, 2022, 2.5% on January 1, 2023, and 2.75% on January 1, 2024.

The CUPE 2010 Pemberton Bargaining Committee also achieved enhancement to benefits and changes to agreement language members identified as a priority, as well as updating provisions to align with legislation including extended parental leave and recognizing Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday.

“I’m very proud of the uninterrupted services our members have provided our community throughout the pandemic,” said CUPE 2010 President Pete Rozsa. “Through fair collective bargaining, we were able to reach a deal that gave the members an increase in wages, better benefits, and improvements to language.”

Village of Pemberton employees provide vital public services to residents and visitors, as well as build and maintain critical municipal infrastructure. This new agreement will support Pemberton employees ongoing work serving the community which looks forward to future opportunities as British Columbia and the world recover from the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

cope491