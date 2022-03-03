GlacierPoint Enterprises Partners With A. Panza & Sons

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlacierPoint Enterprises, Inc. (“GlacierPoint”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”) and the parent company of E&M Logistics and Jack & Jill, announced today that it has partnered with A. Panza & Sons (“Panza” or the “Company”), a third-generation family-owned business founded in 1965 that now stands as one of the nations’ largest full-service distributors of soft-serve ice cream mixes and related products to the retail ice cream industry.

The GlacierPoint and Panza partnership creates a stronger enterprise with added scale, a bolstered product portfolio and augmented foodservice distribution capabilities. The combined resources and operational capabilities of GlacierPoint and Panza provide a significant opportunity to scale organically and accelerate growth. Vito Panza, the son of Angelo Panza, the Company’s founder, will remain as President and his two sons, Chris and Steve, will continue to lead an experienced and talented team of operators and sales professionals that are highly complementary to the existing GlacierPoint management team.

“Vito, Chris and Steve have successfully expanded Panza’s scale of operations while preserving its core values and central focus on exceptional customer service. Panza’s differentiated platform is entirely complementary to the primary strengths of GlacierPoint. Panza allows us to further build on our established pillars and Vito leads a team that clearly shares our commitment and dedication to the flawless execution of our business model,” commented Jim Schubauer, CEO and Executive Chairman of GlacierPoint.

Vito Panza added, “We’re thrilled to be a part of the GlacierPoint family. At Panza, our business is deeply rooted in consistently providing unparalleled customer service. The opportunity to become part of the GlacierPoint team and contribute to such a dynamic business strategy is exciting for everyone at Panza. This allows us to further build upon a foundation of common values while leveraging shared operating experiences and resources to further accelerate the growth of the entire platform.”

“Vito, Chris and Steve have done a superb job in establishing Panza’s preeminent reputation as a leader in a competitive and fragmented industry. Even in the challenging operating environment of the past two years, Panza showed exceptional resilience and agility while continuing to provide the highest level of service to its customer base. We’re eager for the opportunities ahead of us at GlacierPoint, and the additional strengths that Panza brings to the platform certainly add to our overall level of confidence in the combined team and our vision for GlacierPoint,” said Mark Paolano, Vice President at Mill Point.

About A. Panza & Sons

Panza is a leading full-service distributor of soft-serve ice cream mixes and related products to the retail ice cream industry. The Company’s primary area of operation is Metro New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with a distribution reach of 23 states via various sales channels. Panza is a third-generation family-owned business with a premier industry reputation and 57 years of operating history.

About GlacierPoint

Headquartered in The Bronx, NY, GlacierPoint is a leader in DSD distribution, serving as the exclusive DSD distributor of Nestlé and Unilever ice cream, as well as other fresh and frozen products, spanning the New York Metro area through the Mid-Atlantic region. GlacierPoint distributes to a broad customer base comprised of grocery store chains, independent supermarkets, delis, drugstores, convenience store chains and foodservice customers. GlacierPoint is recognized as an exceptional distribution partner to suppliers and retailers with an extensive history of dependability, reliability and consistency.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the business services, IT services and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.