NTR1-META Announces the First Phygital NFT Sneaker Handmade by Italian Designers

Behind the scenes of the manufacturing for NTR1-META Sneakers

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swappable is partnering with digital fashion brand Another-1 (AN1) to launch the NFT sneaker collection: “NTR1-Meta”. The synergy between Swappable and AN1 sparked from a shared passion for wearables and the digital future. The initiative allows NFT holders to wear digital sneakers in Decentraland, trade them on Swappable, or redeem them for the real-life physical pairs.

NFTs with real-world utility

Public minting for NTR1-META sneakers commences on March 17th at 13:00 UTC.

The collection, which will feature 5,555 units in total, will be launched as NFT collectibles on the Swappable marketplace on the Polygon blockchain. 5,000 sneakers will go on sale on March 17th, with the remaining 555 to be launched during the Decentraland Fashion Week taking place from the 24th to the 27th of March.

Swappable users can purchase the digital wearables on Swappable.

A closer look at the NTR1-META sneakers

The NTR1-META sneakers are inspired by the magic of the changing Chameleon.

“We aren’t talking about any change, but the evolution of the highest spheres. Digital to physical luxury goods. These sneakers are conceptualized for those revolutionary challengers seeking to evolve and seize the cutting edge of luxury goods as they morph into our digital future,” said Marco Staglianò, CEO of AN1.

NTR1-Meta Sneakers launch on March 17th, 2022

NTR1-Meta will be the world’s first 3-in-1 phygital (physical x digital) handmade, Italian high-end sneakers.

The NFT launches on March 17th on the official NTR1-META website. You can join the community on Discord or follow on Twitter for real-time updates.

About Swappable

Swappable is an NFT platform built by TrustSwap, a multifaceted crypto ecosystem covering every aspect of DeFi. TrustSwap boasts more than $4.5 billion total value locked and over 13,000 projects using their services. In the last year, Swappable has facilitated auctions by several high-profile artists and celebrities.

About AN1

AN1 is a one-stop shop to design, produce, crowdfund, and trade hype fashion, both digital and physical. The unique platform features cutting-edge technology like the Initial Shoe Offering (ISO) module, which, with AN1’s first-class expertise in design and manufacturing, can create a marketplace for anyone to pitch, crowdfund, manufacture and distribute their own sneaker.