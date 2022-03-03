Saturday, March 5, 2022: Toronto’s Annual International Women's Day Rally

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a theme of "People and Planet Over Profit: Revolutionary Love for All,” Toronto’s IWD rally will be a virtual event, screened on Facebook and YouTube.

Organized by a coalition of community groups, students, and labour, and sponsored by Women Working with Immigrant Women, the event brings together thousands of women and men to march for equality and justice. Our first-ever virtual rally last year had thousands of views from across Canada.

Date: ​​Saturday, March 5, 2022

To watch, visit:

International Women's Day Toronto’s website: www.iwdtoronto.ca

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2022iwdtoronto

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IWDToronto