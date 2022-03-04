Sherweb Partners With Trend Micro to Offer More Cybersecurity Choices to Its Managed Service Providers

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today a new partnership with Trend Micro, the global leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity.

Sherweb’s Managed Service Providers (MSPs) now have access to Trend Micro’s Worry-Free™ Services – an easy-to-manage security suite that offers advanced threat defense techniques designed to eliminate security gaps across endpoints and beyond.

This latest addition to Sherweb’s security offerings means that MSPs will be able to find the best cybersecurity fit for their client’s business needs and budget.

“Preventing cybercrime is a major focus for Sherweb, especially in the MSP space,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Channel Marketplace at Sherweb. “It’s incredibly important that MSPs and their clients feel that their confidential information is safe and secure. Our new relationship with Trend Micro illustrates Sherweb’s commitment to providing world class security tools for MSPs.”

Trend Micro’s Worry-Free XDR platform provides an opportunity for MSPs to better protect their clients, reduce operating costs and expand their business. Leveraging SOC-as-a-Service solutions such as the Co-Managed XDR offering, MSPs can easily augment their existing staff, bring in security expertise and deliver high-value services all without the associated costs of building out a SOC.

“Trend Micro is committed to making industry-leading cybersecurity simpler for small to medium-sized businesses who lack a dedicated security team and resources,” says Fabio Picoli, country manager at Trend Micro Canada.

“This strategic partnership with Sherweb allows partners to grow, lessen their workload and give them and their customers in-depth visibility and control across their entire organization,” says Louise McEvoy, Vice President US channel at Trend Micro.

For MSPs wanting to learn more, please visit https://sherweb.com/security/trend-micro/.

About Sherweb

Keep it simple with one cloud solutions provider. More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support channel partners with business strategies, cloud services, operations, and go-to-market expertise. Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Trend Micro

With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints.