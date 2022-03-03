Disney Original Documentary Acquires Worldwide Rights to Sundance Darling Mija, FX Retains Development Rights for Future Scripted Endeavor

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disney Original Documentary announced today the acquisition of worldwide rights to the critically acclaimed and sought-after documentary film Mija. As part of the deal, FX will retain the rights to develop scripted content based on the film.

The film received rave reviews out of Sundance, with Indiewire declaring Mija a “tribute to those children of immigrants, especially those in families divided across borders... Mija beams with the knowledge that in its specificity it speaks to millions.”

Mija is the debut feature from Isabel Castro, a four-time Emmy-nominated Mexican American filmmaker and is produced by Tabs Breese and Yesenia Tlahuel. It is presented by Impact Partners in association with Cinereach and The Concordia Studio Fellowship. Executive producers include Jenny Raskin, Lauren Haber, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Marni E.J. Grossman, Rahdi Taylor and Davis Guggenheim. Co-executive producers include Jenn Lee Smith, Jennifer and Jonathan Allan Soros, Adam and Melony Lewis, and Kelsey Koenig.

“We are thrilled to be working with Isabel and this talented team of filmmakers,” said President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis. “Mija is a testament to the power of first-generation storytelling and is a prime example of our commitment to inclusive and diverse storytelling. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to see it.”

Doris Muñoz desperately longed for better representation in the music she listened to as a teenager. At 23, she took matters into her own hands and began a career in music talent management, passionately advocating for rising Latinx artists. Her swift success transformed her into a pillar for first- and second-generation Americans as well as a breadwinner for her undocumented family.

Three years later, Doris abruptly receives news that forces her to reconsider working in music. At this moment of crisis, Doris finds Jacks Haupt, a promising Chicana singer, desperate to break out of her home in Dallas, Texas. Beyond shared moments of joy and hope, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. What’s more, their success is inextricably tied to their family’s hopes for citizenship and family reunification.

Mija is a moving love letter to immigrants and their children and to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves. The film is an immersive look at the importance of representation in music, highlighting the social and cultural impact across all generations.

Variety raved: “Isabel Castro’s incandescent debut feature documentary transforms the immigration tale.”

“Mija beautifully captures a first-generation story and what it means for that to be a part of your identity — no matter where you’re from,” said Disney Original Documentary Vice President Marjon Javadi. “Isabel and her team accomplished the rare feat of sharing a multidimensional immigration story, utilizing music as a universal language of expression. We’re so proud to present this as a Disney Original Documentary to our global audiences on Disney+.”

“We are so excited to join the Disney family,” said director Isabel Castro. “We share a common belief that music can be a conduit for change, and I hope that through this music documentary, we can show unexpected, emotionally universal facets of the immigration experience.”

Mija will play the festival circuit throughout the spring, including True/False Film Festival, Miami Film Festival, CPH: DOX and Sun Valley Film Festival, followed by a theatrical run and an awards campaign. It will head to Disney+ later this year.

The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo. Director Isabel Castro is represented by Kate Hurwitz at Cinetic Media and by Jerry Dasti at Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.

Mija was supported by the Concordia Studio Fellowship, the Sundance Institute Catalyst program, the IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund, Firelight Media, Points North Institute American Stories Documentary Fund (sponsored by CNN Films), Chicken & Egg Pictures, The Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, California Humanities, Fork Films, and the Original Voices Fellowship from NBCU Academy and NBC News Studios.

About Disney Original Documentary

Disney Original Documentary is committed to pushing the boundaries in non-fiction storytelling by embracing new creative voices, approaches and styles in cinema. Our goal is to build global connections by sharing authentic narratives that resonate with broad audiences. By championing stories from diverse points of view, we aim to expand Disney’s storytelling legacy and give audiences new ways of seeing themselves, and the world we live in, on screen. Disney Original Documentary programs exclusively for Disney +.