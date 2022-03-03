Electreon Aligns with Jacobs to Grow U.S. Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure

BEIT YANAI, Israel & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electreon (TASE: ELWS.TA), the leading provider of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with global technical professional services firm Jacobs (NYSE:J). The companies will join forces on select wireless EV charging projects across the United States, for industry leading fleet operators including city and state authorities, as Electreon aims to bring its cutting-edge charging solutions to roads and facilities around the world.

“This collaboration with Jacobs marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as Electreon increases our presence across the United States,” said Oren Ezer, co-founder and CEO, Electreon. “Aligning ourselves with Jacobs allows Electreon to continuously realize opportunities for growth and expansion. We are looking forward to continued collaboration with the Jacobs team in Michigan and beyond!”

Jacobs has demonstrated its commitment to investing in leading-edge technologies. Most recently, Jacobs completed acquisitions of mobility analytics pioneer StreetLight Data Inc. and edge computing analytics provider BlackLynx, and entered into a strategic relationship with Microgrid Labs Inc, a software and consulting company specializing in planning commercial fleet electrification and microgrids.

“Continuing to collaborate with Electreon is exciting and directly supports Jacobs’ focus on instilling and sustaining innovation in our company culture and the solutions we provide,” said Jacobs Vice President and Global Transportation Market Director Patrick King. “Jacobs is committed to providing our transportation clients with access to innovative, technology-enabled solutions for the specific challenges they face – from congestion mitigation to carbon emission reduction, to full fleet electrification.”

This news is a continuation of a successful collaboration between Electreon and Jacobs in securing a project implementing the first public electric road system for wireless EV charging in the U.S. In February, Electreon announced it was awarded a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract for a dynamic wireless charging pilot program in downtown Detroit—a project supported by Jacobs among many others such as Ford Motor Co., NextEnergy, and the City of Detroit. In keeping with

Jacobs’ commitment to support innovation aligned to its Beyond If accelerators, the company intends to invest in Electreon to demonstrate its commitment to the EV ecosystem.

To date, Electreon’s patented technology has been integrated with a wide range of vehicles, as part of its ongoing collaborations with auto manufacturers including Renault, Stellantis, Iveco, and Volkswagen. In November, Electreon’s wireless charging technology was named one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021.

About Electreon

Electreon is the leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company’s proprietary inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs—making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available today. Electreon works with cities and fleet operators on a charging as a service (CaaS) platform that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. For more information, visit electreon.com.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery, and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

