AIS Debuts DatalanceTM Solution Accelerator Ahead of Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Award

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIS (Applied Information Sciences), a leading enterprise solution provider for transformative cloud and data solutions, announced today its new solution accelerator offering, Datalance, ahead of the award of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center’s (JAIC) Test and Evaluation (T&E) Blanket Purchase Agreement.

Datalance enables the U.S. government to speed up military access to AI technology by building agile and scalable data platforms that emphasize security, automation, transparency, and monitoring. “Datalance is the cumulation of mission-critical data projects across highly-regulated federal and commercial organizations, where we saw consistent challenges to data consolidation and application of the right AI and ML tooling," says Vishwas Lele, CTO and EVP, AIS. “We built Datalance to bring agile principles and an ‘everything as code’ mindset to data. Purpose-driven or fit-for-purpose data modeling allows us to help our clients deliver consistent, incremental value to meet their most critical mission and business goals.”

As a government-wide AI partner selected under this five-year, $249 million-ceiling BPA issued by JAIC, AIS will support federal agencies in developing critical AI capabilities and operationalizing cognitive services such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Neural Networks across the U.S. government to further our nation’s mission objectives.

“The prime award of this JAIC BPA is the next phase of our commitment to helping the Army accelerate its AI mission, including both the automation of test and evaluation capabilities, our ATO as a service for cloud migration, and partnership with leading AI and ML capabilities in the Azure cloud,” said Larry Katzman, President and CEO, AIS.

About AIS: Our mission is to serve as a trusted partner, efficiently delivering innovative solutions that maximize our clients’ technology investments. AIS specializes in disrupting large commercial and federal enterprises to deliver compliant and transformative cloud and data solutions that speed up time to value, sunset legacy technology, and accelerate innovation. Our expertise lies in the highly regulated environments leading migration and modernization, DevSecOps, security and compliance, custom app development, and data intelligence efforts. We are headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with regional offices across the US and a development center in Hyderabad, India. AIS employs a transatlantic distributed employee base of 850. For more information, visit www.ais.com.

