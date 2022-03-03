Crescent Bay Advisors Strengthens Comprehensive Planning for High-Net-Worth Families with Merchant Partnership

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescent Bay Advisors (CBA), a multi-family office headquartered in Orange County, California, prepares for the firm’s next phase of growth with a minority investment from Merchant Investment Management (Merchant).

CBA provides multi-family office and consulting services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and private foundations, and is paid solely and exclusively by their clients. CBA’s highly experienced team draws from diverse education and backgrounds, and the firm prides itself in maintaining a positive and value-driven work environment.

“Our partnership with Merchant comes at an important juncture as we look to grow and provide additional resources to our clients,” said Larry Abrahams, president and founder of CBA. “Merchant’s expertise, support, and deep familiarity with our industry allow us to preserve our independent and unbiased client service.”

Abrahams added, “Clients typically come to us in a variety of situations, be it a liquidity event, a life event such as a divorce, or simply a realization that they want to run their personal financial lives like a successful business – with accountability, checks and balances, and metrics to define success. We embrace our role as their objective advocate.”

CBA will leverage Merchant’s community of connections to grow and scale their family office solutions through the partnership. “CBA truly delivers a family office experience to clients with complex and sophisticated financial needs,” said Matt Brinker, managing partner at Merchant. “As ultra-high-net-worth clients demand more objective guidance along the lines of financial reporting, estate and tax planning, and risk management, we are confident that welcoming CBA’s services to the broader Merchant family of firms is a mutual win.”

About Crescent Bay Advisors

CBA provides expert and objective financial advice and coordination to high-net-worth individuals, families, and private foundations. CBA offers customized services, including tax planning, estate planning, investment advice, philanthropy services, and risk management, paired with fully integrated business management and personal accounting services. www.crescentbayadvisors.com

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.