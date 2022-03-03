Hospice of Wichita Falls® Partners with WellSky® to Streamline Clinician Workflows and Boost Caregiver Satisfaction

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice of Wichita Falls, the first and only community-based nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider in North Central Texas, has partnered with WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, to streamline care transitions, strengthen referral relationships, and increase staff satisfaction with WellSky Hospice & Palliative software.

Since its inception in 1985, Hospice of Wichita Falls has served more than 13,000 patients and their families through end-of-life care. The hospice and palliative care provider is committed to providing comfort, care, and hope for their patients and their families.

After using legacy, on-premise electronic health records (EHR) technology for their hospice and palliative care teams since 2007, Hospice of Wichita Falls began to explore new avenues to enhance staff morale and productivity due to the strain of duplicative documentation and burdensome charting. After evaluating the WellSky Hospice & Palliative solution, Hospice of Wichita Falls recognized that WellSky’s cloud-based, certified, and unified hospice and palliative platform could consolidate redundant processes and streamline care delivery across service lines.

“In evaluating WellSky Hospice & Palliative, our team was impressed by the flow of documentation and the work it does for them,” said Alisa Echols, LMSW, executive director of Hospice of Wichita Falls. “Having interoperable, easy-to-use software that can support our entire business from one platform is crucial to maintaining high staff satisfaction and delivering great care.”

Leveraging WellSky’s interoperable solutions, Hospice of Wichita Falls can strengthen their relationships with referral sources and improve care coordination and transitions, allowing the agency to deliver high-quality, individualized care at the most important time.

"There is tremendous pressure on hospices to do more with less, and WellSky is committed to removing barriers to success in today’s rapidly evolving regulatory and reimbursement environment,” said Wes Little, chief analytics officer and general manager at WellSky. “We work tirelessly to provide solutions that enable our clients to deliver seamless, quality care. I’m thrilled WellSky can empower the Hospice of Wichita Falls organization to extend outstanding end-of-life care to even more people within their communities.”

WellSky Hospice & Palliative V.500 technologies have achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification. To learn more and to request a demonstration, visit wellsky.com/hospice.

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care worldwide. Our next-generation software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to ultimately help more people thrive. For more information, visit WellSky.com.

About Hospice of Wichita Falls

Hospice of Wichita Falls is the first and only community-based nonprofit hospice in North Central Texas, serving the area since 1985. Hospice of Wichita Falls provides physical and medical care for patients of any age with life-threatening illnesses, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients and their families. Since its inception, Hospice of Wichita Falls has provided care and support to over 13,000 patients and many times that number of family members. For more information, visit HOWF.org.