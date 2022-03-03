Fortitude Re Enters Into P&C Reinsurance Transaction

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGH Parent, L.P., the ultimate parent company of Bermuda’s largest multi-line reinsurer (together with its subsidiaries, “Fortitude Re”), announces the execution of a P&C loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement between Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. (“FRL”) and JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd. (“JRG Re”), a subsidiary of publicly-traded James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR).

Under the agreement, FRL is providing JRG Re with up to $400 million of aggregate reinsurance protection on certain segments of JRG Re’s casualty reinsurance portfolio for a premium of $335 million. Closing is contingent on receipt of regulatory non-disapproval and satisfaction of other customary conditions.

“We are very pleased to partner with JRG Re on crafting this transaction and to be able to quickly deliver a solution for the company,” commented James Bracken, Fortitude Re’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Fortitude Re

The Fortitude Re Group includes Bermuda’s largest multi-line composite reinsurer with unique competitive advantages and expertise to design bespoke transactional solutions for legacy Life & Annuity and P&C lines. Fortitude Re is an independent company backed by a consortium of sophisticated investor groups led by The Carlyle Group and T&D Insurance Group. Fortitude Re holds approximately $48 billion in invested assets as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.fortitude-re.com. Follow Fortitude Re on LinkedIn.