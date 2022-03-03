Opinion Dynamics to Support New York’s Clean Transportation Prizes

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opinion Dynamics announced today they will provide support to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which is administering the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes Program (Prizes). The company will lead the measurement, evaluation, and learning components of the Prizes program to monitor and measure the impacts of the projects against community needs as well as statewide climate and clean energy goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act).

The New York Clean Transportation Prizes program launched in 2021 to advance solutions to reduce air pollution, enhance electrification, and grow mobility options in underserved communities across the State through three competitions: Clean Neighborhoods Challenge and Electric Mobility Challenge, and the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge.

The Opinion Dynamics team will be working directly with the 17 competition projects awarded under Phase One of the competition that were announced in January 2022. The selected project teams will finalize their proposals, and enter Phase Two with grand prize winners, expected to be announced in late summer 2022.

Opinion Dynamics will ultimately help each grand prize winner develop a strategy for measuring their project’s impact while leading the selection of key metrics for the overall Prize program to assess and measure the total competition impact, including greenhouse gas emission reductions as well as community and equity impacts.

Throughout the duration of the project, Opinion Dynamics will disseminate key learnings and best practices from the competition’s grand prize winners to the broader clean transportation community through playbooks, toolkits, and dashboards to support the replication and scaling of promising solutions.

“We are excited to work on the ground floor in helping to develop metrics for success for emissions, mobility, and equity impacts. This work will help move our industry forward as to how to measure success in these key areas,” said Brad Kates, CEO of Opinion Dynamics.

Opinion Dynamics has garnered a reputation for tackling robust, multi-faceted projects. This opportunity is a culmination of our exceptional level of project management, industry-leading experience evaluating transportation electrification across the country, and technical expertise. We have assembled an impressive team of diverse and highly qualified research and evaluation professionals for this innovative, fast-paced competition and are excited to bring this diverse skillset and team to this unprecedented effort. Learn more about the New York Clean Transportation Prizes, visit the competition website.

Opinion Dynamics is a market leader in providing our clients with accurate and actionable information regarding energy and how people consume it. With more than 70 employees focused solely on energy, our industry expertise includes energy efficiency, strategic electrification and decarbonization, transportation electrification, and innovative pricing as well as customer-focused strategies that unlock flexible load. Opinion Dynamics is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Northern and Southern California, and Portland, OR, as well as satellite offices throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.opiniondynamics.com.