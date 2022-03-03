TSB Bank Accelerates Innovation with Dynatrace in its Drive to Become an All-Digital Bank

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced TSB Bank is using the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate innovation as it expands digital services for its customers. TSB built a modern multicloud banking platform on AWS, IBM Cloud, and BT Cloud, to support customers across all key channels, including mobile, where more than 70% of them prefer to transact. With AI-powered answers and intelligent automation delivered by Dynatrace, the bank’s digital teams can now optimize both front and back-end applications. This has enabled them to deliver top-notch user experiences, resolve problems before customers are ever impacted, and free valuable time for innovation.

“Accelerating our digital transformation is the top priority for us, and Dynatrace is the killer app to help us achieve this,” said Suresh Viswanathan, COO, TSB Bank. “To keep pace with our customers’ needs and how the market is evolving, we must ensure our digital services are best-in-class, always accessible, and easy to use. Dynatrace’s extensive observability and AIOps capabilities have been critical to our success. With Dynatrace, previously manual-intensive tasks are now managed automatically, freeing our teams to focus on what matters most – driving innovation for our customers and accelerating our digital transformation strategy.”

TSB’s customers rely on dozens of digital services to execute a single transaction, which can be as simple as a bank deposit or transfer. By providing deep observability into each step of the digital journey, Dynatrace delivers real-time insight into performance, availability, and potential issues in the user interface, to help the bank’s teams prioritize their focus on service enhancements that will have the biggest impact on customer experience.

“Dynatrace helps us to understand areas in the digital journey where improvements will deliver the greatest outcomes for our business and our customers,” Viswanathan continues. “The platform has saved our teams from having to manually search for these insights, so they can instead focus on improving our digital connection with our customers.”

Visit our Customer Stories page for more details on how TSB Bank is accelerating innovation and improving the digital banking experience with Dynatrace.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.