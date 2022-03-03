HGACEnergy selects Ameresco as electricity supply vendor of record.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with HGACEnergy, an energy purchasing cooperative in Texas, as its sole provider of electricity procurement and advisory services.

By utilizing the advantages of a cooperative aggregation, HGACEnergy provides reliable, low-cost electricity purchasing options to government entities across Texas. Ameresco will take over the management of HGACEnergy’s supply contracts and directly facilitate relationships with cooperative members to secure future contracts.

“We pride ourselves in our ability to develop meaningful relationships with our customers to deliver the best in energy services,” said Gwendolyn Norman, Program Manager for HGACEnergy. “We are confident that Ameresco will be an invaluable partner for us. As a leading renewable energy provider, Ameresco matches our value for service and provides sustainable solutions for clientele across the nation and now to our members in Texas.”

HGACEnergy is a program of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, a voluntary association of local governments and elected officials to foster growth and serve the needs of the of 13-county Houston-Galveston region and its 7 million residents. For Texas municipalities, HGACEnergy provides turnkey contract solutions by procuring the best-cost power solutions available without the traditionally time-intensive Request for Proposals process.

“Our partnership with HGACEnergy only furthers our commitment to providing energy solutions throughout the state of Texas,” said Doran Hole, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of Ameresco. “HGACEnergy has a proven track record of dependability and authenticity with its customer base, and we’re looking forward to building on that history by providing inexpensive, energy-efficient services.”

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

For more information about HGACEnergy, visit HGACEnergy.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About HGACEnergy

As a program of Houston-Galveston Area Council, HGACEnergy Aggregation was created to provide reliable best-cost power solutions to local governments in the State of Texas ERCOT (De-Regulated) region. We understand the complexity of energy acquisitions by local governments and share turn-key solutions with existing sealed-bid awarded contracts that meet governmental requirements. We have served our 200 member governments with a variety of services in the last 21 years, including contract management and facilitation. For more information about our program visit www.hgacenergy.com/service.aspx.