OVHcloud Expands Its Portfolio of File Storage Solutions With Enterprise File Storage, a Service Developed in Collaboration With NetApp

OVHcloud (Paris:OVH) is combining its expertise in Infrastructure-as-a-Service with Platform-as-a-Service solutions to support the digital transformation of organizations by providing them with a ready-to-use toolkit. This accelerated integration of software technology is reflected in the launch of the Enterprise File Storage service, engineered in partnership with NetApp, which combines OVHcloud’s know-how with NetApp’s cloud storage management expertise.

OVHcloud is expanding its portfolio of cloud file storage solutions with an offering developed in collaboration with NetApp, a world leader in this field. Enterprise File Storage is designed to help organizations transition to the cloud by meeting their requirements for sovereignty, high performance and resilience, while ensuring seamless integration with the OVHcloud universe at a predictable price.

Enterprise File Storage is aimed at organizations with applications that have high operational requirements and need a highly available file storage service. The service is suitable for a variety of use cases, including organizations that are already cloud-based and want to facilitate sharing of enterprise data from different applications hosted on OVHcloud services, or organizations that are already running their own NetApp on-premise infrastructure and are looking to offload their workloads or begin their migration to the cloud.

Based on NetApp’s ONTAP file system technology and fully managed by OVHcloud, this all-in-one platform offers great ease of implementation while optimizing cloud storage costs, increasing application performance, and ensuring data protection and compliance. With Enterprise File Storage, customers get easy access to stored data and benefit from a flexible, scalable, and high-performance platform — with storage capacity from 1 to 58TB per service. The Enterprise File Storage service is appropriate for a wide range of enterprise environments and applications due to the use of the industry proven NFS protocol. It provides high performance — both in terms of IOPS and throughput — thanks to the combination of SSD technologies with NVMe caches.

“As Hybrid Cloud is a high priority for over 77% of NetApp customers, first party cloud services based on NetApp ONTAP are instrumental to make these projects become reality.” Says Peter Wüst, VP CTO WW Enterprise & Commercial Business, NetApp. “We are glad to see OVHCloud making the choice of NetApp as a trusted technology partner for their Enterprise File Storage service”.

“We are pleased to work with a recognized expert partner like NetApp to help our customers maximize and get the most out of their data by providing a unified experience across our various cloud storage solutions,” said Thierry Souche, Chief Technology Officer at OVHcloud. “Our customers can now access highly efficient and available storage resources, leveraging key features of ONTAP software and fully managed by OVHcloud.”

With over two decades of expertise in digital infrastructure services, OVHcloud has developed an industrial model that preserves the technological and operational sovereignty of customers, while deploying environmentally friendly and resource-efficient technologies. Designed and engineered in the Group’s own data centers, all OVHcloud solutions guarantee total data reversibility and immunity to extraterritorial laws. The infrastructure operated by OVHcloud meets the highest security and data protection standards, in line with ISO27001 certification, as well as GDPR compliance. Like all of the European leading cloud provider’s solutions, Enterprise File Storage features an outstanding price/performance ratio in the industry and allows organizations to maintain control of their cloud strategy with predictable pricing and the choice of data location. In addition, because NetApp is an industry standard, Enterprise File Storage frees organizations from any technical lock-in and provides business continuity outside an OVHcloud environment.

Enterprise File Storage is already available in data centers in Roubaix (France) and Frankfurt (Germany). The solution will be deployed in a very short term in Beauharnois (Canada), then will be rolled out in further geographies.

