Kontrol Technologies to Deliver Energy Management Technology for Leading Canadian REIT

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), a leader in smart building technology, has been selected to deliver advanced building performance monitoring and control for a leading Canadian REIT which is a current customer of the Company. The additional technology is intended to provide greater real-time control, analytics, and performance monitoring in 11 new buildings spanning an aggregate of approximately 2,750,000 square feet of commercial real estate.

“Additional technology deployment within our current customers’ buildings is part of our ongoing growth strategy as well as the continued focus on winning new customers.,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. “As energy costs continue to rise, our technology platform offers real-time energy management, monitoring and controls which can help run a more efficient building.”

The Canadian REIT has more than $10 billion in assets under management across North America and hundreds of commercial buildings. For industry competitive purposes the REIT will not be named.

The Company also announces that Mr. Joseph Gallo is no longer with the Company. “We thank Mr. Gallo for his contributions and wish him well as he pursues new endeavors,” stated Paul Ghezzi, CEO of the Company. The position of Chief Revenue Officer of the Company will not be replaced at this time.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

