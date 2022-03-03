Intuit TurboTax Renews its Commitment to Latino Education with the Launch of #LeadingConEducación

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurboTax from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU), announces the launch of #LeadingConEducación, a program designed to empower the next generation of Latino professionals. For the second consecutive year, TurboTax will partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to award educational grants to 40 high school seniors and college students seeking financial support to pursue a higher education diploma or complete their college degree.

“Intuit TurboTax recognizes the role of education and financial literacy in helping Latinos tear down the barriers that keep them from economic growth. We are proud to be expanding our commitment and support the next generation of Latinos professionals by being a part of their educational journey,” said David Zasada, Intuit Vice President Corporate Responsibility. “Providing grants and scholarships to those who don’t have access to resources but have the willingness and ganas to attain a higher education, will help improve their future job possibilities and financial opportunities.”

The multi-year educational program helps prepare young Latinos to take control of their finances through educational content, webinars, and hands-on experience through Intuit TurboTax simulation, a tax preparation exercise in Spanish and English provided by EVERFI. Building on the success of year one, #LeadingConEducación will double the number of scholarships from 20 to 40. “Obtaining a college degree is one of the most important milestones for many Latinos in the United States,” said Jessie Salinas, 2021 Leading Con Educación grant recipient. “Having educational programs like this is vital to enable the personal and professional growth of underserved communities.”

Currently, only one in 13 students in underserved schools has a personal finance curriculum in the U.S. Of those that do, the curriculum often found in many of today’s schools lacks the latest real-world, financial tools available for informed personal finance decision making. This limited access to personal finance knowledge impacts Latino students disproportionately. Through Intuit’s Job Readiness Program, all Latino students can build their durable skills with free personal finance, entrepreneurship, and accounting resources which leverage Intuit products including TurboTax, Mint, and Quickbooks. Intuit is committed to leveling the playing field so that everyone can have the opportunity to prosper.

"We have always believed that education is the key to success, and this program is rooted in the importance of making college accessible to Latino youth," said Antonio Tijerino, CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. "We are proud to continue and grow our partnership with Intuit TurboTax and are confident that our students will be set up for long-term success."

To learn more about Intuit TurboTax’s educational program or to apply for a grant or scholarship, visit the #LeadingConEducación page. The 2022 educational grants application process is currently open and will run through May 8th.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.