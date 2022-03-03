cbdMD Expands Product Offering and Nationwide Footprint with Major Retail Partner GNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), (the “Company”) one of the world’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized health & wellness CBD companies, has announced an expansion in product offerings online and in over 840 retail GNC Holdings, LLC (GNC) stores nationwide.

cbdMD first partnered with GNC in August 2020, and included a roll-out of three topical SKUs at under 100 retail stores nationwide. Due to consumer receptivity and overall purchasing performance, cbdMD is adding an additional 11 SKUs, available online and at over 840 retail stores across the country. The expansion of product offerings includes a variety of ingestibles: functional CBD gummies, sleep aids, softgels and tinctures. Topical products will continue to be available for purchase both online and in-store. Along with the product and store expansion, cbdMD acquires a more visible footprint at both online and retail store locations, positioning products alongside other daily health and wellness options for consumer consideration.

“It’s exciting to expand our partnership with GNC to better provide a full suite of product offerings for consumers when it comes to everyday wellness choices. We’re proud to offer GNC customers a variety of best-in-class CBD and wellness products all designed to complement their daily routine. We believe that this is just the next step in bringing more awareness and increased accessibility of CBD products to millions of people across the country,” said Pancho Mangual, EVP of Sales for cbdMD, Inc.

For more information on cbdMD, Inc. at GNC, visit here.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, THC-free1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews and topical products in varying strengths, and our cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toner, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S.-grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and full spectrum products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.