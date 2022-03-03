Danvas Announces Design Partnership With Award-Winning Studio Ammunition

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Danvas, the VC-backed startup launching the first premium, luxury digital art canvas, is thrilled to announce its partnership with renowned design studio Ammunition, and winner of the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award for Product Design, to design and develop their specialized, museum-quality displays. Danvas’ displays will offer a fully interactive design that brings NFT art to life, and will allow NFT owners to acknowledge to viewers their ownership and attest to the authenticity of the artworks on view. Danvas is also adding Barbara Guggenheim & Chloe Spitalny to its board of advisors. The addition of Ammunition and these board members cements Danvas' commitment to best-in-class design that appeals to discerning art buyers.

Ammunition, led by Robert Brunner and Matt Rolandson, has created award-winning and category-defining products for companies such as Adobe, Beats by Dre, Ember, Lyft, Polaroid, and Square. Together with Ammunition, Danvas is poised to bridge the physical and digital worlds to elevate the way art is experienced. “Ammunition is a master of innovation,” said Jeanne Anderson. “With the rollout of Beats by Dre, everything that the modern consumer thought they knew about headphones was upended. Danvas is poised to create a similar disruption in the art and technology industries, and we’re gearing up for a momentous launch this spring.”

“This is a remarkable opportunity for our team to work alongside the founders at Danvas to bring new possibilities to NFTs and a new expression of art into people’s homes,” said Ammunition Partner Matt Rolandson. “We’re excited to be a part of this massive and diverse art movement, and we're committed to promoting new ways for artists, collectors and viewers to experience NFTs and digital works at the physical scale of museum and gallery environments.”

Danvas is also pleased to announce that Barbara Guggenheim, who wrote the definitive book on the art market, Art World: The New Rules of the Game, and Director, Chloe Spitalny, from Guggenheim, Asher Associates, will join the Danvas advisory board. With their knowledge of art and their contacts in the art world, they will help Danvas become a key player in shepherding the art world into the digital art renaissance. The full advisory board, which currently includes art and tech industry leaders such as Kristie D'Ambrosio-Correll, Chief Technology Officer at MIRROR, and Matthew Siegel, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonos, will continue to be announced closer to launch.

The mission of Danvas is to bring together visionaries in the field of art and technology to create products that accommodate artistic innovation and make the viewing of NFT art more faithful to the artists’ vision and more exciting to the viewer than ever before. Danvas endeavors to encourage artists to grow their art practice and gain exposure to a larger audience, and empower collectors to acquire more NFT art. For more information, visit Danvas.art and follow Danvas on Twitter and Instagram. Danvas will launch in Spring 2022; galleries and private collectors can join the waitlist at Danvas.art.

About Danvas

Danvas is a new, VC-backed startup that brings NFTs and digital art into the real world through a specialized, luxury display, founded by Jeanne Anderson and Hernan Lopez. Danvas’ digital displays will bring NFT art to life in the way it's artist envisioned -- a fully dimensional interactive design. By displaying and reinforcing the authenticity of their work, Danvas hopes to empower artists to grow their art practice and gain exposure to a larger audience, and empower collectors to acquire more NFT art. For more information, visit Danvas.art and follow Danvas on Twitter and Instagram.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a studio dedicated to putting design talent at the center of imagining, creating, and operating new product and service ventures. Founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, California and Brooklyn, New York, the studio is led by partners Robert Brunner and Matt Rolandson. Ammunition places entrepreneurs in close contact with a forty-person team of designers with expertise in physical and digital product design, service design, brand identity, user experience, graphic design, and packaging. Winner of the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award for Product Design, the studio has been named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies in Design” five times.