SNAP Home Finance Announces the Launch of a Lead Generation Program Exclusively for SNAP Home Finance Dealers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNAP Home Finance officially launches the SNAP All-Star Alliance – a proprietary program designed to generate significantly more leads, sales, and revenue for SNAP Home Finance dealers across various industry verticals. The SNAP All-Star Alliance is the first of its kind in Canada and represents a substantial advantage for participating Canadian dealers.

SNAP Home Finance generates thousands of new leads for All-Star Alliance members and the experience for them is effortless. Through an integrated marketing approach with highly engaging content, members receive qualified, pre-approved, leads from SNAP Home Finance.

Every prospect that enters the ecosystem is pre-screened according to a set of comprehensive criteria and receives a customized experience based on the needs of each All-Star Alliance member, including pricing, intake forms, questionnaires, and agent scripts. Pre-approved leads are then booked by SNAP Home Finance through an integrated management system.

“In my 16 years in the Home Improvement Finance industry, I haven’t seen a more innovative program. We’re focused on helping our dealers generate record-breaking growth, and the SNAP All-Star Alliance is a perfect example of a program designed to do exactly that. We’re already generating thousands of highly motivated prospects for All-Star Alliance members, without them having to put in any extra work,” said Kevin Stout, Senior Executive Vice President of Sales of SNAP Home Finance. “This is a groundbreaking program in the home renovation financing space and is a gamechanger for our dealer network.”

“This program represents a significant strategic shift for us,” added Stout. “We are laser-focused on transforming the B2C infrastructure that we have developed over time to generate exactly what our valued dealers want – more sales and revenue.”

The SNAP All-Star Alliance is exclusively brought to Canadian dealers by SNAP Home Finance. Dealers looking to learn more can contact their Business Development Manager or visit www.snap4home.com/all-star-alliance/.

With more than $1.7 billion home improvement loans to thousands of Canadians from coast to coast, SNAP Home Finance provides consumers with innovative financing solutions to modernize their residential properties, while proudly delivering industry-leading dealer experience and support. SNAP Home Finance knows that its dealers are its greatest asset.