SNAP Home Finance Announces the Launch of a Lead Generation Program Exclusively for SNAP Home Finance Dealers

This innovative program is designed to generate significant sales and revenue for SNAP Home Finance Dealers while changing the competitive landscape of the home renovation financing industry.

SNAP Home Finance All-Star Alliance

TORONTO--()--SNAP Home Finance officially launches the SNAP All-Star Alliance – a proprietary program designed to generate significantly more leads, sales, and revenue for SNAP Home Finance dealers across various industry verticals. The SNAP All-Star Alliance is the first of its kind in Canada and represents a substantial advantage for participating Canadian dealers.

SNAP Home Finance generates thousands of new leads for All-Star Alliance members and the experience for them is effortless. Through an integrated marketing approach with highly engaging content, members receive qualified, pre-approved, leads from SNAP Home Finance.

Every prospect that enters the ecosystem is pre-screened according to a set of comprehensive criteria and receives a customized experience based on the needs of each All-Star Alliance member, including pricing, intake forms, questionnaires, and agent scripts. Pre-approved leads are then booked by SNAP Home Finance through an integrated management system.

“In my 16 years in the Home Improvement Finance industry, I haven’t seen a more innovative program. We’re focused on helping our dealers generate record-breaking growth, and the SNAP All-Star Alliance is a perfect example of a program designed to do exactly that. We’re already generating thousands of highly motivated prospects for All-Star Alliance members, without them having to put in any extra work,” said Kevin Stout, Senior Executive Vice President of Sales of SNAP Home Finance. “This is a groundbreaking program in the home renovation financing space and is a gamechanger for our dealer network.”

“This program represents a significant strategic shift for us,” added Stout. “We are laser-focused on transforming the B2C infrastructure that we have developed over time to generate exactly what our valued dealers want – more sales and revenue.”

The SNAP All-Star Alliance is exclusively brought to Canadian dealers by SNAP Home Finance. Dealers looking to learn more can contact their Business Development Manager or visit www.snap4home.com/all-star-alliance/.

With more than $1.7 billion home improvement loans to thousands of Canadians from coast to coast, SNAP Home Finance provides consumers with innovative financing solutions to modernize their residential properties, while proudly delivering industry-leading dealer experience and support. SNAP Home Finance knows that its dealers are its greatest asset.

Contacts

For more information about SNAP Home Finance or the All-Star Alliance, contact:
Jacob Watson
VP Marketing
(647) 296-5160
JWatson@snapfinancial.com

