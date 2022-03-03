TrillerVerz Announces Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Partners with Sports Info Solutions and Combat Registry

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, announced that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the fastest-growing, most exciting combat sport in the world, has partnered with SIS, a leading sports data and analytics provider, and Combat Registry, a combat sports data provider. The two organizations are named as the exclusive Official Data Providers of the BKFC and Combat Registry has been sourced to provide exclusive BKFC Media Rankings for the organization.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the s4, which was filed last week by SeaChange (NASDAQ: SEAC).

As part of the partnership, Combat Registry and SIS will collect and distribute live data, and historical data, along with betting-enabling data and analytics for each BKFC event. SIS will be granted the exclusive right to license and distribute the relevant data to sports betting operators. In addition, SIS will work with BKFC as consultants to ensure both regulatory compliance and that betting and media partnerships are appropriately forged. The deal also awards SIS limited rights to distribute video highlights via SIS platforms and through licensed sports betting operator platforms.

"This is a landmark moment for both SIS and BKFC, as both parties are aligned and set for considerable growth, with enablement of sports betting as a key focus in that growth strategy. We're extremely excited by this true partnership, which will highlight the excitement of BKFC, alongside our best in class technology, operations, and analytical capabilities,” said Dan Hannigan-Daley, CEO of Sports Info Solutions.

"A key factor in the worldwide growth of bare knuckle fighting will be cutting-edge technologies that allow fans to engage with our sport in exciting new ways. An important component of these new experiences depends on rich fight data and compelling activities built around gaming. We are excited to partner with SIS and Combat Registry because our growing fan base wants to show their knowledge of combat sports, and there is no better way to do that than fantasy games, micro-bet games, and betting. This is going to be an incredibly exciting year for fight fans,” Dave Feldman, President of BKFC, added.

Chris Palmquist, President of Combat Registry, stated, "Combat Registry is excited to partner with the fastest-growing promotion in combat sports, and with a leader in the sports betting industry, to help use data to drive story-telling for live events, and help build engaging, data-driven products for fans of BKFC. We are confident that we will be able to help further drive BKFC's growth as a global combat sports company."

As part of the collaboration, SIS will support BKFC's integrity and social responsibility efforts by working alongside appropriate third parties.

