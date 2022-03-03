Wolters Kluwer Adds BioDigital’s 3D Anatomy Platform to Ovid for Immersive Teaching and Learning Experience

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that Ovid®, its medical research platform of premium aggregated content and productivity tools, now offers access to BioDigital Human, a medically accurate virtual map of the human body, for an immersive teaching and learning experience that meets today’s educational needs. With advanced integration capabilities, the cloud-based software platform is accessible anywhere, on any device, to gain a deeper understanding of the body’s inner and explore disease evaluation, progression, and treatment in interactive 3D.

Meeting the needs of any educational program with an anatomy component, including medical, nursing, physical therapy, workings occupational therapy and sports medicine, BioDigital Human improves student engagement and learning outcomes, increasing understanding of complex anatomical structures and how the body functions. For faculty, BioDigital Human offers a powerful but intuitive authoring toolkit and assessment builder, making it simple to customize models to meet learning objectives and embed them directly into curriculum, streamlining learning inside and outside of the classroom.

“The pandemic accelerated adoption of blended learning curricula and showed that adapting even the most hands-on topics like anatomy to a virtual world is possible with the right tools,” said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice business at Wolters Kluwer. “BioDigital Human’s unparalleled interactive 3D anatomy platform offers a superior hybrid learning solution for medical faculty and students, and further complements the breadth of medical research and educational digital resources on Ovid.”

Hailed as “Google Maps for the Human Body,” the BioDigital Human platform includes comprehensive, medically accurate anatomy with over 8,000 individually selectable anatomical structures, 600 simulated health conditions and treatments in interactive 3D, a powerful authoring tool and assessment builder, as well as a toolkit to map and visualize data. Providing both the accessibility and adaptability required in today’s blended learning environment, BioDigital Human is available alongside other leading digital anatomy resources including Acland's Video Atlas of Human Anatomy and Grant's Dissection Videos on Ovid. The market-leading medical research platform makes it easy to quickly search information and make informed decisions on patient care, quality, and clinical outcomes.

“Over the last few years, we've seen the immersive content powered by our cloud-based platform transform the learning experience for organizations across health and medicine. We're excited to partner with Wolters Kluwer, complementing their leading portfolio of anatomy products to bring our interactive 3D platform to academic institutions around the world,” said Frank Sculli, CEO at BioDigital.

BioDigital’s fully embeddable cloud-based software is available in eight languages, on any desktop, mobile device, or in AR/VR for use within any educational or clinical workflow to meet students where they are with the immersive learning experience they have come to expect.

