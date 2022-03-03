Amazon Announces Partnerships with Universities and Colleges Across New England to Fully Fund Tuition for Hourly Employees

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon announced today that it is further expanding the career advancement opportunities it offers its 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S. by partnering with more than 140 national and local universities to provide fully-funded college tuition. Employees in New England will have access to education from 5 local education partners, as well as national online education providers, including Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), Colorado State University – Global, Western Governors University, and National University.

New England-based partners include:

Massachusetts: Ben Franklin Institute of Technology Bristol Community College

New Hampshire: Southern New Hampshire University Manchester Community College

Connecticut: University of Connecticut (Storrs, Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury campuses) Capital Community College



Today’s announcement is part of the company’s ongoing enhancements to Career Choice – an Amazon upskilling program designed to help frontline employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. Amazon is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses – all for free.

“It is never too late to go back to school. Thanks to Amazon’s Career Choice Program, I am able to finish the degree I started years ago,” said Jeff Quinton, Amazon Operations Employee. “I recently enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University and am already taking my first class without any out-of-pocket costs. I’m excited for this opportunity to pursue my education while working full-time and supporting my family.”

These new partnerships are part of Amazon’s continued investment in its Career Choice program, which now offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment. Through Career Choice, employees can pursue a Bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency, and high school completion programs.

With Career Choice, Amazon works to make it easy for employees to advance their education—even building classrooms on-site in many of its buildings. Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states. Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees. As of this announcement, Amazon’s Career Choice program works with more than 180 education providers across the U.S., which along with colleges and universities includes partners providing industry certifications, English language proficiency, and high school completion programs. Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We’re thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”

Career training is just one of the industry-leading benefits that Amazon offers to its team. In addition, Amazon pays employees an average starting wage of $18 per hour, which is more than double the federal minimum wage, and provides comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave, and additional benefits for employees and their families.

To learn more about Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

To learn more about Amazon’s $1.2 billion investment to upskill 300,000 employees in the next four years, visit: http://aboutamazon.com/upskilling2025

Jobs are available across New England. Interested candidates can see all open positions at https://hiring.amazon.com/.

University/College Partner Quotes:

“Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (BFIT) is excited to be an educational partner in Amazon’s Career Choice Program,” said Kristen Hurley, Chief Strategy Officer at BFIT. “As a college dedicated to preparing a diverse student population for careers in high-demand advanced technologies and trades in the Greater Boston area, we applaud Amazon’s commitment to providing its employees with paths to career success through higher education.”

“Bristol Community College is proud to collaborate with the Amazon Career Choice program. Building a college-going culture in our community is rooted in corporate partners who provide affordable access to life-changing higher education opportunities,” said Dr. Laura L. Douglas, President, Bristol Community College. “Bristol is delighted to offer Amazon employees, who live and work in our region, with innovative opportunities to learn in-demand skills to advance their career and personal goals.”

“We’re proud to partner with Amazon to expand access to debt-free education for thousands of its employees,” said Paul LeBlanc, President, SNHU. “We share a commitment to educate and train the current workforce to meet industry needs and provide adult learners the flexibility required to pursue an education to advance their careers.”

“As an educational partner in the Amazon Career Choice Program Network, MCC is committed to providing employees with high-quality, supportive educational experiences that lead to new career opportunities,” explains Brian Bicknell, President of Manchester Community College. “Together, we are dedicated to providing education that is affordable, aligned with industry demand, and tailored to meet the unique learning needs of working adults.”

“UConn is excited to be part of the Amazon Career Choice network. We are looking forward to providing higher education opportunities to Amazon employees through our Storrs and regional campuses,” said Ruth Kustoff, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at the University of Connecticut.

"Capital Community College is proud to partner with Amazon to equip our students with valuable workplace credentials that lead to good paying jobs and careers in the IT field. We're confident that this relationship will be a game-changer for the residents of Hartford and the region seeking an on ramp into the field," said Dr. G. Duncan Harris, Capital Community College CEO.