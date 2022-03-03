HealthTrust and Onriva Launch Innovative Business Travel Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a national group purchasing organization (GPO) and performance improvement authority for healthcare, has teamed with Onriva to offer member organizations a next-generation corporate travel planning and booking marketplace. Members opting into the marketplace will have access to the widest selection of airline, hotel, and car rental options at the best overall value in the travel industry. The marketplace includes linkage to legacy corporate expense management systems and gives users full visibility to travel spend with enhanced reporting and 24/7/365 dedicated customer support.

Member organizations that are affiliated with HealthTrust or its family of GPOs – AdvantageTrust, CoreTrust, and Valify Solutions Group – can utilize the marketplace. HealthTrust specializes in performance improvement for acute care hospitals and health systems. AdvantageTrust serves non-acute locations including ambulatory physician practices, surgery centers, long-term care, and alternate care sites, as well as not-for-profit agencies. CoreTrust is a commercial GPO for private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and large organizations. Valify Solutions Group is a non-exclusive GPO dedicated to managing purchased-services expense. There is no cost for members to join and access the complete travel ecosystem that includes more than two million suppliers and is integrated with all major online travel agencies and resellers.

“As restrictions from the pandemic are relaxed, business travel is building momentum at a time when inflationary pressures necessitate new and innovative ways to manage expense in this critical category,” said Michael Berryhill, COO of HealthTrust. “The travel marketplace provides an unprecedented level of value through preferred pricing, broad selection, and a dynamic user interface that was previously unimagined. No matter their size, member organizations adopting this solution can achieve a potential 30% in travel savings.”

“In designing a one-stop booking platform and developing strategic relationships with suppliers, we are disrupting the decades-old status quo of the business travel experience,” said Vajid Jafri, founder and CEO of Onriva. “We are proud to align with HealthTrust and help members extract maximum value when planning and booking travel, both domestic and international.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom and more than 57,000 non-acute provider locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

About Onriva

Onriva is a one-of-a-kind travel marketplace that brings together the entire business travel ecosystem. Launched in 2021, the company touts an impressive line-up of industry elite board members and executive leaders that have enabled the company to emerge onto the scene with more than 3,500 small and medium-sized companies representing more than $3 billion in travel purchasing volume.