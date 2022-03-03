Steinhafels.com Launches on the Blueport Commerce Omnichannel Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueport Commerce, the leading e-commerce platform for big-ticket retail, announced the launch of Steinhafels Furniture new omnichannel website, Steinhafels.com.

Steinhafels is a Furniture Today Top 100 furniture and mattress retailer with 15 brick and mortar locations in Wisconsin and Illinois. The design and launch of the new Steinhafels.com supports Steinhafels’ growth and omnichannel strategies.

“We are very excited to partner with Blueport Commerce to launch the new flagship Steinhafels.com.” says Andrew Steinhafel, President of Steinhafels. “We believe our new e-commerce platform will provide our customers with a state-of-the-art customer experience and create a seamless omnichannel experience with our brick-and-mortar stores. Since our new site launched, we have seen improved metrics as well as growth in our e-commerce revenue. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Blueport in the years to come."

Carl Prindle, Blueport’s Founder & CEO, adds “We’re honored by Steinhafels’ selection of Blueport to support their online and in-store growth objectives. Our new Cloud platform represents decades of furniture e-commerce experience working with some of the largest retailers in furniture, now available in a turnkey, customizable e-commerce platform. We look forward to Steinhafels’ partnership as we jointly pursue our mutual goal of offering best-in-class experiences to big-ticket shoppers and driving sales online and in stores.”

About Blueport Commerce

Blueport Commerce is the leading e-commerce platform for big-ticket retail. Brick and mortar retailers build their omnichannel websites on the Blueport Platform, providing better shopping experiences for their customers and driving sales online and in their stores. The Blueport Cloud E-commerce Platform synchronizes with retailers’ ERP systems to enable best-in-class websites fully integrated with retailers’ stores, warehouses, and delivery networks. A comprehensive suite of vertically-focused features is included “out of the box,” speeding the launch of custom websites, while a continuous stream of relevant innovation ensures retailers offer their shoppers a leading omnichannel experience today and in the future.

About Steinhafels

Steinhafels is a fourth-generation family-owned furniture retailer, founded in 1934. The company sells quality home furnishings, mattresses and home décor. Steinhafels currently has fifteen stores, twelve in Wisconsin and three in Illinois. On May 4, 2021 the Steinhafels family announced it had sold its shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making the company 100% employee owned.