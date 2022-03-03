Sunvera Group Announces New Partnership with Fite Eye Center

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management services organization providing support services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties, has formed a new partnership with Fite Eye Center. This partnership will further advance Sunvera Group’s presence in the Metro Detroit market and expand its growing network of ophthalmology practices and surgery centers.

Fite Eye Center, which has locations in both Clinton Township and Romeo, Michigan, specializes in cataract surgery and LASIK surgery, as well as the treatment and management of other eye conditions including glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and comprehensive eye care. Fite Eye Center is operated by ophthalmologists, Dr. Steven Fite and Dr. Benjamin Monson, who have developed a reputation in the community for their expertise in treating the most challenging ophthalmic conditions.

“For the past 21 years, Fite Eye Center has been dedicated to providing the highest level of care to patients in the metro Detroit region,” said Dr. Fite. “We are excited to partner with Sunvera Group and share our mutual commitment to providing outstanding eye care and eye surgery for many years to come.”

Sunvera Group continues to grow and engage in new partnerships. Since 2018, the company has added nine partners across Michigan and Ohio.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Dr. Fite and Dr. Monson into our growing network of ophthalmologists,” said Sunvera Group CEO Greg Nodland. “We believe Fite Eye Center’s experience as leaders in cataract surgery and laser vision correction are a natural extension of Sunvera Group as we continue to expand our offerings and patient access to these much-needed eye care services.”

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McDermott Will & Emery provided legal services to Sunvera. SVB Leerink served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fite Eye Center and McGuireWoods provided legal services.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions include capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. Currently, Sunvera Group supports 13 ophthalmology clinics and 2 ASCs in Michigan and Ohio. www.SunveraGroup.com

About Fite Eye Center

Fite Eye Center is committed to offering the highest quality eye care and dedicated to providing a friendly and caring environment. Fite Eye Center, with locations in Clinton Township and Romeo, Michigan, offers a variety of comprehensive eye care services including cataract surgery, laser vision correction, glaucoma management, diabetic eye care and routine eye exams. www.fiteeyecenter.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. www.ridgemontep.com