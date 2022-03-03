Bridgestone Invests in Tire Technology Company Tyrata

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced a minority investment in tire sensor and data management company Tyrata, Inc. (Tyrata). Using an automated and cost-effective drive-over solution that measures tire tread, Tyrata collects tire wear data and provides actionable, cloud-based analytics. This strategic investment accelerates Bridgestone’s efforts to deploy advanced mobility solutions that improve fleet safety, efficiency and sustainability.

“With Tyrata’s unique technology, more fleets will have the opportunity to optimize their tire programs, enhancing safety and reducing environmental footprint,” said Brian Goldstine, president of mobility solutions, Bridgestone Americas. “Our partnership with Tyrata will allow us to strengthen and expand our portfolio of tire management solutions to fleets of all sizes as we work toward a safer, more efficient and more sustainable mobility future.”

Tyrata IntelliTread® technology replaces manual yard-checks with an easy-to-install drive-over system that features weather- and dirt-resistant sensors for more consistent and accurate tire tread depth measurements. The system also has the ability to detect irregular wear patterns for fleets to optimize the life of each tire ultimately lowering operating costs and ensuring safer operations.

Bridgestone will leverage data and insights provided by the IntelliTread® Tyrata.io platform to help fleets maximize the service life of all tire assets, reduce tire-related downtime and promote sustainable tire performance best practices. ”The Bridgestone investment represents a very significant milestone in the validation of Tyrata’s technology and business model,” said Jesko von Windheim, CEO of Tyrata, Inc. “We are thrilled to be working with the Bridgestone team and to now have access to one of the largest fleet channels in the world.”

Tyrata technology will complement Bridgestone’s existing portfolio of tire and fleet management solutions, including: IntelliTire™, a commercial truck tire pressure monitoring system; REACH, a cloud-connected platform that effectively manages fleet service events; and Azuga, a fleet management software system featuring GPS tracking, video telematics and driver behavior management.

Fleets wishing to deploy the IntelliTread® Drive-Over System (DOS) to determine positive operational, cost and safety impact on their operations go to www.Tyrata.com to learn more or contact Luka Lojk at Luka.Lojk@Tyrata.com for more information.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Tyrata:

Tyrata, Inc., is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire monitoring solutions for fleet managers, tire manufacturers and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTread™ technology monitors, tracks and predicts tire tread life, delivering direct measurements of tread depth in real-time. Solid-state sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs, enhancing sustainability and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.Tyrata.com.