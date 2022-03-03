Metro Water Services Partners with InvoiceCloud to Launch New Online Payment System

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nashville Metro Water Services has partnered with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to launch an enhanced online billing and payment system for Nashville Metro Water Services customers. The new online payment portal launched on February 23.

Metro Water Services chose InvoiceCloud so that customers can pay their water bills as intuitively and seamlessly as making payments when shopping online. The new InvoiceCloud system offers the ability to securely make payments via text, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, in addition to the city’s previously offered credit card options. Paying online via eCheck will continue to be a free service.

Metro Water Services integrated these new convenient payment options to cater to the needs of Nashville’s diverse, tech-savvy population. Living and working in a major city, Nashville customers are accustomed to high quality digital services in restaurants, retail stores, and on public transportation. The new InvoiceCloud portal will also allow for improved communications between Nashville Metro Water Services and customers, with customers having the ability to sign up for paperless billing or text notifications.

“Our goal is to offer customers a payment experience that is uniquely suited to their needs, and InvoiceCloud helps us do that,” said Nashville Metro Water Services Assistant Director Shannon Frye. “We serve a wide range of customers who are used to handling everything from doctor appointments to booking vacations online. With InvoiceCloud’s secure and convenient portal, we’re confident that customers will be much happier about the overall experience.”

To take advantage of these secure new payment options and other features such as AutoPay and scheduled payments, customers can enroll in the InvoiceCloud customer portal here.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit invoicecloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 79,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.