Vapotherm Launches Strategic Partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to Deliver a Tailored Artificial Intelligence (AI) Program to Drive Better Outcomes for Patients Suffering from Chronic Respiratory Diseases

EXETER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), a global medical technology company focused on developing innovative, non-invasive technologies and digital health solutions for respiratory patients, today announced a strategic partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, a world class AI research institution, to deliver a tailored artificial intelligence (AI) program for Vapotherm employees. The aim of the AI program, named Vapotherm AI for Business, is to tap into Carnegie Mellon’s AI expertise to provide a customized training program for Vapotherm employees that incorporates the use of AI to deliver better care, improve the quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic respiratory diseases, and lower healthcare costs for its customers.

“ With the rapid growth of digital health technologies, connected medical devices, and expansion of individual patient longitudinal data sets of respiratory symptoms, Vapotherm is embracing the use of AI and machine learning (ML) to scale digital capabilities,” stated Joe Army. “ We are excited to partner with Carnegie Mellon to help our team understand how to safely, ethically, and rapidly incorporate AI in order to deliver better solutions for our Patients, clinicians, and customers.”

This unique program, designed by the Executive Education team at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business, will deliver a tailored curriculum to Vapotherm employees focused on topics including the application of AI and ML technologies and how to integrate AI into the delivery of their products and services. The program topics will help employees learn how to deploy AI in their jobs. The Tepper School has a long history of innovating business and transforming leaders through Executive Education. U.S. News & World Report ranks CMU as the top university for graduate education in AI.

“ We are proud to partner with Vapotherm and to support their innovative approach to improving lives through healthcare,” says Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean of the Tepper School. “ AI is in our University culture. After years of being leaders in the field, we are uniquely positioned to equip the employees of Vapotherm with the critical methods needed to take their business and patients’ well-being to the next level.”

The Vapotherm AI for Business program is scheduled to begin in early March 2022

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 3.3 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

About Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business

At the center of Carnegie Mellon University, the Tepper School of Business embodies its forward-thinking culture and spirit of innovation; The Tepper School specializes in the data-informed and emotionally intelligent approach to business - “The Intelligent Future.” Ranked among the world’s top business schools by leading international business publications, the school offers a STEM-certified MBA program in four formats: full-time, part-time, online, and accelerated. Additional programs include MS degrees in Product Management, Business Analytics, and Computational Finance; undergraduate business and economics, a doctorate program for Ph.D. candidates; and Tepper Executive Education. With the ability to leverage technology and analyze data, and by imparting behavioral skills that focus on emotional intelligence, the Tepper School fosters an innovative approach: a future fueled by data, powered by technology, and reimagined by human intelligence. Learn more about Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.