CoreSite enriches hybrid IT solutions with IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect on the Open Cloud Exchange®.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced the availability of IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect on the Open Cloud Exchange® from any of CoreSite’s data center campuses. IBM Cloud customers can unlock the power of scalable, low-latency, hybrid IT architectures with CoreSite to drive business growth and innovation.

Seamlessly Connect to Your IBM Cloud Resources with Speed and Reliability

CoreSite now supports multiple connectivity options to IBM Cloud including IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated using high-speed fiber interconnects and IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect using private virtual connections through the Open Cloud Exchange. CoreSite customers can leverage IBM Cloud Direct Link to seamlessly and securely extend their private networks and infrastructure to IBM Cloud with enhanced speed and reliability. IBM Cloud Direct Link is ideal for data migration, backing up or storing data, and replication for both business continuity and disaster recovery.

“Fast, reliable and secure connectivity is essential for high-performance hybrid workloads,” said Nicholas Woodyard, Product Manager - IBM Cloud Direct Link. “With IBM Cloud Direct Link, customers can seamlessly connect their IT architecture to their cloud resources and access IBM Cloud services, such as VPC, bare metal, compute, VMware and cloud storage.”

Additionally, CoreSite customers can use IBM Cloud Direct Link to provide connectivity to IBM regions and bare metal services around the globe. Also, IBM Cloud Direct Link may reduce data transfer costs by more than 70%.*

CoreSite and IBM recently completed a 10 Gbps Network-to-Network Interface (NNI) connection in Los Angeles, with rollouts in Denver and Northern Virginia soon to follow.

“IBM Cloud Direct Link enables customers to see fewer network disruptions and connectivity issues as data traffic bypasses the public internet through low-latency, highly available connections providing reliable data transfers,” said Juan Font, President of CoreSite and SVP, U.S. Tower Division – American Tower. “Virtual connectivity to IBM Cloud Direct Link through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange expands access beyond the direct access available at CoreSite’s Los Angeles, Denver and Northern Virginia campuses.”

*Cost savings based upon pricing information provided by IBM comparing egress fees using Direct Link versus the Internet.

Other Highlights

