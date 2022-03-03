Yale School of Medicine and Eggschain Make History with First-Ever Biospecimen on Blockchain

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yale School of Medicine’s globally renowned Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, with the world-class Yale Fertility Center, has made history as the first medical institution in the world to leverage blockchain, through Eggschain technology, for cryogenic preservation of a biospecimen. On November 23rd , 2021, Eggschain’s founder and CEO Wei Escala pioneered egg storage on the blockchain, doing so through the platform she and her team conceived and created. Working with Dr. Hugh Taylor, Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale School of Medicine, as well has his team of physicians and nurses and the Eggschain team, she underwent egg retrieval, and entered her data through the Eggschain platform, broadcasted to the blockchain, after Yale School of Medicine verified the accuracy of the data on the same day through the platform.

“Yale is world-renowned as a visionary leader in Reproductive Endocrinology and Fertility, and they were first to recognize the potential of blockchain as a game-changer for the industry,” said Escala. “When the time came to make history with the first biospecimen on the blockchain, Yale was the first partner that came to my mind, especially because the decision had a very personal element – the biospecimen would be my own eggs. Their doctors and medical teams are renowned for their high level of expertise and interdisciplinary approach to complex cases, and I was impressed by and grateful for the skilled and confident world-class care I received throughout what was ultimately a flawless process.”

Yale fertility center offers an array of individualized treatment options for both women and men looking to start a family. Yale specializes in evaluating, diagnosing, managing, and treating a wide range of endocrine disorders that are either directly or indirectly related to reproduction. The clinical expertise of its physicians enables Yale to provide high-quality, compassionate, and individualized care.

“Partnering with Eggschain on female fertility preservation is an exciting leap forward for Yale as a leader in our field,” said Dr. Hugh Taylor, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale School of Medicine and Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale-New Haven Hospital. “As a secure, immutable and universal tracking system, Eggschain will help us to assure the safety and quality of data of frozen reproductive tissue, representing a profound leap forward for both patients and health professionals.”

About Eggschain, INC.

Eggschain is a healthcare technology company and thought leader in the fertility, health tech, family-building and cryogenic preservation industries. Patent-granted and cloud-based, Eggschain is the first blockchain-integrated inventory management and chain of custody technology for tracking bio specimens, including sperm, eggs, embryos, genome, stem cell, tissues and organs, and other genetic material. In partnership with several of the world’s leading experts in reproductive biology, endocrinology and high complexity labs, Eggschain delivers medical grade information and data to individuals undergoing IVF in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format and also provides the means for clinics to monitor their inventory, either personal, such as oocytes and sperm, or lab-related, including equipment inventory and maintenance scheduling. In November 2021, Eggschain successfully generated a bitcoin cryptographic block hash, becoming the first biotech healthcare company on the mainnet. At its core, Eggschain strives to enable better decision-making, preserving the hope of life and helping to advance humanity.

About Yale Medicine

Yale School of Medicine educates and nurtures creative leaders in medicine and science, promoting curiosity and critical inquiry in an inclusive environment enriched by diversity. We advance discovery and innovation fostered by partnerships across the University, our local community, and the world. We care for patients with compassion and commit to improving the health of all people. As the clinical practice for the Yale School of Medicine, Yale Medicine’s more than 1,000 doctors play multiple roles in advancing the practice of medicine – from treating and caring for patients, to developing new cures through innovative research, to educating future doctors.

We are the largest academic multispecialty practice in New England. Our doctors and researchers work together to achieve the best care possible. Yale Medicine offers specialist expertise, advanced and innovative technology and a multidisciplinary approach. We deliver exceptional medical care in a nurturing environment to each of our patients, every day.

About Stacks

Secure smart contracts and apps for Bitcoin. The Stacks ecosystem is a collection of independent entities, developers, and community members working to build a user-owned internet on Bitcoin. The Stacks 2.0 blockchain extends the design of Bitcoin to enable secure apps and predictable Clarity smart contracts without modifying Bitcoin itself, opening innovation on the network for the first time. The Stacks cryptocurrency (STX) is used as fuel for networking activity and contract execution and can be locked by STX holders via ‘Stacking’ to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards for supporting blockchain consensus. Stacks cryptocurrency was distributed to the general public through the first-ever SEC qualified token offering in US history.