Consolidated Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Exceeded fiber build target for 2021 and completed more than 330,000 upgrades to Gigabit+ speeds.

Launched new consumer Fidium brand with superior customer experience, reinforcing the Company’s broadband-first strategy.

Closed on final stage of the Searchlight Capital Partners investment in fourth quarter of 2021.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Company signed agreement to sell Kansas City assets and completed the sale of the Company’s Ohio operations for $26 million in proceeds.

MATTOON, Ill.--()--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

“We had very strong execution on our fiber expansion and achieved 110% of our target resulting in 330,000 locations upgraded in 2021 to fiber services with multi-Gig capable speeds,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “In 2022, we plan to upgrade 400,000 additional locations and achieve a milestone of 1 million fiber Gigabit+ passings, demonstrating great momentum towards our goal to upgrade 1.6 million locations or 70% of passings by 2025. We continue to build a foundation for growth that we believe will bring significant benefits to our consumer, commercial and carrier customers. 2022 will be a key investment year as we expand our consumer Fidium Fiber product in Consolidated’s legacy markets, a catalyst to return to revenue growth and long-term value creation.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights and Results (compared to fourth quarter 2020 where applicable)

  • Revenue totaled $318.5 million, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $126.2 million.
  • Consumer broadband revenue totaled $67.0 million, up 1.1% with 4,500 consumer fiber subscribers added in the fourth quarter.
  • Commercial and Carrier Data-Transport revenue totaled $90.1 million, down 2.9%.
  • Other Products and Services included revenue associated with public-private partnership network builds totaling $5.7 million.
  • Upgraded over 111,500 locations to fiber services with Gig+ capable speeds.
  • Net cash from operating activities was $22.9 million. Cash and short-term investments totaled $210.4 million.
  • Committed capital expenditures totaled $176.3 million.
  • Closed on the second stage of Searchlight Capital Partners’ investment on Dec. 7, 2021 and received the remaining $75 million of the aggregate $425 million investment.

Operating expenses were $209 million, $15.2 million or 6.8% lower than a year ago. The primary drivers were lower labor costs offset slightly by increased advertising expense. In the fourth quarter 2020, transaction costs of $7.6 million were recognized related to the Searchlight investment.

Income from operations totaled $34.3 million, up from $21.0 million a year ago. The year-over-year increase was primarily the result of lower operating expenses of $15.2 million, a decline in depreciation and amortization expense of $5.7 million, offset by a revenue decline of $7.6 million.

Net interest expense was $38.2 million, a decrease of $10.2 million compared to a year ago. This was primarily the result of a favorable repricing of the Company’s term loan B in the first quarter 2021, combined with lower non-cash interest of $2.8 million on the Searchlight note. The note was converted to perpetual preferred stock in conjunction with the second stage closing on the Searchlight investment.

In the quarter, the Company recognized a non-cash gain of $13.1 million related to a change in the fair value of the Searchlight contingent payment obligations in connection with their investment. At the second stage closing on the Searchlight investment, all contingent payment obligations converted to common equity of the Company.

Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $9.9 million, compared to $9.5 million a year ago.

GAAP net income was $15.0 million, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP net income per share was $0.12 compared to a net loss of ($0.09) in the prior year. Adjusted diluted net income per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.13 compared to $0.12 in the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $126.2 million, down from $132.3 million in the prior year.

Full-Year 2021 Highlights and Results (compared to full-year 2020 where applicable)

  • Revenue totaled $1.28 billion, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $506.9 million.
  • Consumer broadband revenue totaled $269.3 million, up 2.4%, added 15,512 consumer fiber subscribers.
  • Commercial and carrier data-transport revenue totaled $362.4 million and grew $300,000 or 0.1%.
  • Other Products and Services revenue increased $11.2 million, primarily due to public-private partnership network builds, which totaled $13.5 million.
  • Total operating expenses were $840.7 million, lower by $2.9 million.
  • Net cash from operating activities was $318.9 million.
  • Completed over 330,000 fiber upgrades enabling Gig+ speeds.
  • Committed Capital expenditures totaled $515.8 million supporting the fiber expansion plan.
  • Fiber lit buildings increased 10.4% and more than 5,700 fiber-route miles were built.
  • Consumer broadband ARPU increased 6% to $57.60.

Recent Developments

On March 3, Consolidated announced an agreement to sell its Kansas City assets as part of its ongoing market portfolio review and enhanced focus on the Company’s fiber expansion plans in its core regions. The asset sale is an all-cash transaction, subject to closing conditions and customary regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Consolidated closed on the sale of its Ohio assets, for total proceeds of $26 million. The Company intends to use proceeds from the asset sale to further support its fiber expansion plans.

2022 Outlook

“A year and a half ago, we initiated a new growth plan for Consolidated, entered a new strategic partnership and outlined the most ambitious fiber expansion in our history,” said Steve Childers, chief financial officer at Consolidated Communications. “We will continue to accelerate investments, which support our fiber-first strategy and expansion plans for 2022 as we create new opportunities to offset anticipated legacy declines, including approximately $42 million in subsidy funding and carrier tower contract renewals. We remain focused on positioning the Company for long-term growth and value creation.”

Consolidated Communications is providing the following outlook for the full-year 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $410 million to $425 million.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $475 million to $495 million.
  • Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $123 million to $127 million.
  • Cash income taxes are expected to be in a range of $2 million to $4 million. 

Conference Call

Consolidated’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be webcast live today at 10 a.m. ET. The webcast and materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for analysts and investors is 888-350-3436, conference ID 3623349. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through March 10 by calling 800-770-2030, enter ID 3623349.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio,” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, cash flows, stock price and employees; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities, will not be realized; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; the anticipated use of proceeds of the strategic investment; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of or failure to consummate acquisitions or dispositions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

99,635

 

$

155,561

 

Short-term investments

110,801

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

133,362

 

137,646

 

Income tax receivable

1,134

 

1,072

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

56,831

 

46,382

 

Assets held for sale

26,052

 

 

Total current assets

427,815

 

340,661

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

2,019,444

 

1,760,152

 

Investments

109,578

 

111,665

 

Goodwill

1,013,243

 

1,035,274

 

Customer relationships, net

73,939

 

113,418

 

Other intangible assets

10,557

 

10,557

 

Other assets

58,116

 

135,573

 

Total assets $

3,712,692

 

$

3,507,300

 

 
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $

40,953

 

$

25,283

 

Advance billings and customer deposits

53,028

 

49,544

 

Accrued compensation

68,272

 

74,957

 

Accrued interest

17,819

 

21,194

 

Accrued expense

97,417

 

81,931

 

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

7,959

 

17,561

 

Liabilities held for sale

97

 

 

Total current liabilities

285,545

 

270,470

 

 
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

2,118,853

 

1,932,666

 

Deferred income taxes

194,458

 

171,021

 

Pension and other post-retirement obligations

214,671

 

300,373

 

Convertible security interest

 

238,701

 

Contingent payment rights

 

123,241

 

Other long-term liabilities

62,789

 

81,600

 

Total liabilities

2,876,316

 

3,118,072

 

 
Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 434,266 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; liquidation preference of $436,943 as of December 31, 2021

288,576

 

 

 
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 113,647,364 and 79,227,607 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1,137

 

792

 

Additional paid-in capital

740,746

 

525,673

 

Accumulated deficit

(141,599

)

(34,514

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(59,571

)

(109,418

)

Noncontrolling interest

7,087

 

6,695

 

Total shareholders' equity

547,800

 

389,228

 

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $

3,712,692

 

$

3,507,300

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
Net revenues $

318,480

 

$

326,124

 

$

1,282,233

 

$

1,304,028

 

Operating expenses:
Cost of services and products

137,832

 

138,927

 

569,629

 

560,644

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

71,177

 

77,682

 

271,125

 

275,361

 

Acquisition and other transaction costs

 

7,646

 

 

7,646

 

Loss on impairment of assets held for sale

 

 

5,704

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

75,142

 

80,840

 

300,597

 

324,864

 

Income from operations

34,329

 

21,029

 

135,178

 

135,513

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net of interest income

(38,173

)

(48,376

)

(175,195

)

(143,591

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

(18,498

)

(17,101

)

(18,264

)

Change in fair value of contingent payment rights

13,143

 

23,802

 

(86,476

)

23,802

 

Other income, net

6,874

 

12,249

 

43,180

 

50,778

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

16,173

 

(9,794

)

(100,414

)

48,238

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,213

 

(2,956

)

6,279

 

10,936

 

Net income (loss)

14,960

 

(6,838

)

(106,693

)

37,302

 

Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock

2,677

 

 

2,677

 

 

Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(131

)

82

 

392

 

325

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $

12,414

 

$

(6,920

)

$

(109,762

)

$

36,977

 

 
Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $

0.12

 

$

(0.09

)

$

(1.26

)

$

0.47

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) $

14,960

 

$

(6,838

)

$

(106,693

)

$

37,302

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

75,142

 

80,840

 

300,597

 

324,864

 

Deferred income taxes

5,504

 

8,386

 

5,504

 

8,386

 

Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings

(150

)

(157

)

1,195

 

844

 

Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense

(3,240

)

(7,635

)

(33,208

)

(37,301

)

Non-cash, stock-based compensation

2,937

 

2,046

 

10,097

 

7,533

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

2,501

 

4,243

 

15,622

 

7,871

 

Non-cash interest expense on convertible security interest

6,593

 

7,875

 

30,927

 

7,875

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

10,863

 

17,101

 

10,629

 

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent payment rights

(13,143

)

(23,802

)

86,476

 

(23,802

)

Loss on impairment of assets held for sale

 

 

5,704

 

 

Other adjustments, net

(406

)

1,984

 

3,226

 

(2,501

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

(67,810

)

(10,175

)

(17,681

)

23,280

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

22,888

 

67,630

 

318,867

 

364,980

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

(140,858

)

(65,348

)

(480,346

)

(217,563

)

Purchase of short-term investments

(20,801

)

 

(175,764

)

 

Proceeds from sale of assets

3,343

 

94

 

3,469

 

7,071

 

Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments

65,000

 

 

66,198

 

426

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(93,316

)

(65,254

)

(586,443

)

(210,066

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bond offering

 

750,000

 

400,000

 

750,000

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

1,231,250

 

150,000

 

1,271,250

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

75,000

 

350,000

 

75,000

 

350,000

 

Payment of finance lease obligations

(1,900

)

(1,777

)

(6,365

)

(9,020

)

Payment on long-term debt

 

(1,774,075

)

(397,000

)

(1,867,838

)

Retirement of senior notes

 

(440,509

)

 

(444,717

)

Payment of financing costs

 

(59,139

)

(8,266

)

(59,139

)

Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding

(1,719

)

(812

)

(1,719

)

(812

)

Other

 

(1,472

)

 

(1,472

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

71,381

 

53,466

 

211,650

 

(11,748

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

953

 

55,842

 

(55,926

)

143,166

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

98,682

 

99,719

 

155,561

 

12,395

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

99,635

 

$

155,561

 

$

99,635

 

$

155,561

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenue by Category

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $

90,103

$

92,781

$

362,365

$

362,078

Voice services

41,391

44,862

171,750

181,700

Other

11,839

12,128

41,624

45,155

143,333

149,771

575,739

588,933

Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)

66,983

66,253

269,323

263,059

Video services

15,371

17,547

65,114

74,343

Voice services

39,518

41,431

160,698

170,503

121,872

125,231

495,135

507,905

 
Subsidies

17,671

17,402

69,739

71,989

Network access

27,846

31,314

120,487

125,261

Other products and services

7,758

2,406

21,133

9,940

Total operating revenue $

318,480

$

326,124

$

1,282,233

$

1,304,028

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $

90,103

$

91,101

$

90,813

$

90,348

$

92,781

Voice services

41,391

42,619

43,461

44,279

44,862

Other

11,839

10,580

9,486

9,719

12,128

143,333

144,300

143,760

144,346

149,771

Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)

66,983

68,604

67,981

65,755

66,253

Video services

15,371

16,163

16,799

16,781

17,547

Voice services

39,518

40,587

40,173

40,420

41,431

121,872

125,354

124,953

122,956

125,231

 
Subsidies

17,671

17,264

17,465

17,339

17,402

Network access

27,846

29,923

31,115

31,603

31,314

Other products and services

7,758

1,743

3,110

8,522

2,406

Total operating revenue $

318,480

$

318,584

$

320,403

$

324,766

$

326,124

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) $

14,960

 

$

(6,838

)

$

(106,693

)

$

37,302

 

Add (subtract):
Income tax expense (benefit)

1,213

 

(2,956

)

6,279

 

10,936

 

Interest expense, net

38,173

 

48,376

 

175,195

 

143,591

 

Depreciation and amortization

75,142

 

80,840

 

300,597

 

324,864

 

EBITDA

129,488

 

119,422

 

375,378

 

516,693

 

 
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)

3,846

 

17,518

 

15,233

 

14,238

 

Investment income (accrual basis)

(10,260

)

(9,793

)

(42,307

)

(41,062

)

Investment distributions (cash basis)

9,880

 

9,483

 

43,040

 

41,529

 

Pension/OPEB cost (benefit)

3,430

 

(1,062

)

(3,860

)

(4,169

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

18,498

 

17,101

 

18,264

 

Loss on impairment

 

 

5,704

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(13,143

)

(23,802

)

86,476

 

(23,802

)

Non-cash compensation (3)

2,937

 

2,046

 

10,097

 

7,533

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

126,178

 

$

132,310

 

$

506,862

 

$

529,224

 

 
Notes:
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Range

Low

High

Net income (loss) $

(10

)

$

8

 

Add:
Income tax expense (benefit)

(4

)

3

 

Interest expense, net

125

 

120

 

Depreciation and amortization

295

 

290

 

EBITDA

406

 

421

 

 
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)

5

 

5

 

Pension/OPEB benefit

(11

)

(11

)

Non-cash compensation (3)

10

 

10

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

410

 

$

425

 

 
Notes:
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

   

December 31,

2021

Summary of Outstanding Debt:  
Term loans, net of discount $10,308 $

989,567

 

6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028

750,000

 

5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028

400,000

 

Finance leases

24,990

 

Total debt as of December 31, 2021

2,164,557

 

Less deferred debt issuance costs

(37,745

)

Less cash on hand

(210,436

)

Total net debt as of December 31, 2021 $

1,916,376

 

   
Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 $

506,862

 

   
Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA

3.78x 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income and Net Income Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) $

14,960

 

$

(6,838

)

$

(106,693

)

$

37,302

 

Integration and severance related costs, net of tax

511

 

13,171

 

2,865

 

13,201

 

Storm costs, net of tax

 

172

 

 

71

 

Loss on impairment of assets held for sale

 

 

5,704

 

 

Loss (gain) on disposition of wireless spectrum licenses, net of tax

 

 

2,643

 

(2,714

)

Loss on disposition of fixed wireless, net of tax

 

 

3,087

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax

 

13,674

 

12,648

 

13,501

 

Change in fair value of contingent payment rights

(13,143

)

(23,802

)

86,476

 

(23,802

)

Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees

7,317

 

10,131

 

39,323

 

10,131

 

Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax

(282

)

(175

)

(964

)

(727

)

Change in deferred tax rate

 

(6

)

 

(6

)

Other, tax

1,663

 

1,346

 

1,663

 

1,346

 

Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax

2,172

 

1,512

 

7,468

 

5,568

 

Adjusted net income $

13,199

 

$

9,185

 

$

54,219

 

$

53,871

 

 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding

100,024

 

77,515

 

87,293

 

72,752

 

Adjusted diluted net income per share $

0.13

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.62

 

$

0.74

 

 
Notes:
Calculations above assume a 26.0% effective tax rate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 26.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

Key Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

 
FttP Passings
Fiber Gig+ capable (1)

605,710

 

494,160

 

397,123

 

320,806

 

275,000

 

DSL / Copper

2,146,377

 

2,255,556

 

2,347,816

 

2,421,292

 

2,460,853

 

Total Passings

2,752,087

 

2,749,716

 

2,744,939

 

2,742,098

 

2,735,853

 

% Fiber Gig+ Passings

22

%

18

%

14

%

12

%

10

%

 
Consumer Broadband Connections
Fiber Gig+ capable (2)

86,122

 

81,539

 

77,521

 

74,495

 

70,610

 

DSL / Copper

298,442

 

309,122

 

315,959

 

323,507

 

330,747

 

Total Consumer Broadband Connections

384,564

 

390,661

 

393,480

 

398,002

 

401,357

 

 
Consumer Broadband Penetrations %
Fiber Gig+ capable

14

%

13

%

16

%

18

%

20

%

DSL / Copper

14

%

14

%

14

%

14

%

14

%

Total Consumer Broadband Penetration %

14

%

14

%

14

%

15

%

15

%

 
Consumer Broadband ARPU $

57.60

 

$

58.48

 

$

57.26

 

$

55.24

 

$

54.41

 

 
Consumer ARPU $

78.58

 

$

79.24

 

$

77.84

 

$

75.19

 

$

75.25

 

 
Consumer Voice Connections

328,849

 

341,135

 

352,835

 

362,384

 

370,660

 

 
Video Connections

63,447

 

66,971

 

70,795

 

73,986

 

76,041

 

 
Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP)

52,402

 

50,405

 

48,727

 

47,364

 

46,664

 

 
On-net buildings

14,981

 

14,625

 

14,253

 

13,910

 

13,564

 

 
Notes:
(1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings by 2025 or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services by 2025. In 2021, we completed 330,710 FttP passings compared to a target of 300,000.
(2) 15,601 existing Fiber non Gig connections upgraded to Fiber Gig+ capable. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect all fiber connections.

